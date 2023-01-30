ADVERTISEMENT
FKF PL

4 talking points from Kenya Premier League weekend

Festus Chuma
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The weekend football action provided some of the most memorable individual performances in a high-profile match and a thrashing of defending champions.

Nzoia Sugar FC's midfield dynamo Kevin Juma (Photo credit: Ulinzi Stars Media)
It was another fascinating weekend of action in the FKF Premier League that produced wins Kenya Police and Nzoia Sugar and plenty of other talking points.

Nzoia Sugar back on top of FKF Premier League log

Nzoia Sugar FC returned to the top of the Kenya Premier League standings when they beat Ulinzi Stars 2-1 at Ulinzi Complex on Saturday afternoon.

The most impressive thing about the Sugar Millers is how they are doing their business this season. They have managed eight wins in 13 matches.

Though they have lost two matches so far, they have yet to be outplayed by any of the sides they've faced.

Vihiga Bullets issue a walkover

Vihiga Bullets issued a walkover after they failed to show up for their match against Sofapaka FC at Kasarani Annex on Saturday.

A source at Bullets camp revealed that they needed more money to cover travel and accommodation fees and player allowances.

Most of the club's 38 players have not attended their training seasons for the past few days as they need help to afford transport to the training grounds

If Vihiga gives two more walkovers, they will be relegated to the lower league and have to wait until the lower league commences to join in.

No Omala, no show?

AFC Leopards Fans
Gor Mahia had a chance to bury AFC Leopards, but Benson Omala was closely marked and easily frustrated by the opposition defender, and for the first time in a long time, Jonathan McKinstry's team failed to score.

READ: Leopards, Gor fire blanks in dull Mashemeji Derby

Omala has been their go-to guy when scoring goals, as he is currently on ten league goals, but if he's not in the game, then Gor Mahia would struggle.

The 21-year-old striker was kept on the pitch for 90 minutes, but his contribution wasn't major by his standards.

Tusker brought down to earth

Police FC
After collecting six points from their three away matches, Tusker FC were tipped to continue with their winning run against Kenya Police FC at Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Saturday.

Instead, they were in for a shock, with Police winning 3-0 as Tusker failed to maintain their spot on the log summit.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
4 talking points from Kenya Premier League weekend

