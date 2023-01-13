Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Madrid is being led by Carlo Ancelotti who has played a major role in establishing a solid foundation in Real's academy and first team.

Name: Real Madrid

Establishment: March 6, 1902

Nickname: Los Blancos

Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Current club owners: Madridistas

Current manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Club captain: Karim Benzema

Current club position: 2nd

Madrid are hunting their ninth UCL title and they will play against their bitter rivals, Liverpool in the round of 16 of the tournament.

AFP

Real has amassed a total of 94 trophies since its establishment and they are looking forward to adding another to their cabinet as the compete in La Liga and UCL.

8 Champions League trophies 6 European Champion Clubs' Cup trophies 4 Club World Cup trophies 35 Spanish Champion Cup trophies 5 UEFA Super Cup trophies 2 UEFA Cup trophies 19 Spanish Cup trophies 12 Spanish Super Cup trophies 3 Intercontinental Cup trophies

AFP

Man City are currently competing in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League.

Current Squad

Thibaut Courtois Andriy Lunin Luis Lopez Anduga David Alaba Daniel Carvajal Ferland Mendy Antonio Rudiger Eder Militao Nacho Jesus Vallejo Alvaro Odriozola Eduardo Camavinga Federico Valverde Toni Kroos Luka Modric Aurelien Tchouameni Lucas Vazquez Dani Caballos Vinicius Junior Rodrygo Marco Asensio Karim Benzema Eden Hazard Mariano Diaz

Did you know?

Real Madrid has won 14 European Cup/Champions League titles, more than any other team.

The word 'Real' in the club's means royal for it was blessed by the king of Spain back in 1920.

AFP

Real Madrid became the first Club to win the UEFA Champions League trophy three years in a row. That is in 2016, 2017, and 2018.