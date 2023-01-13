Real Madrid has proved to be a lethal club over the past years and they the current UEFA Champions League title holders.
Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?
A look into Real Madrid Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Recommended articles
Madrid is being led by Carlo Ancelotti who has played a major role in establishing a solid foundation in Real's academy and first team.
Name: Real Madrid
Establishment: March 6, 1902
Nickname: Los Blancos
Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium
Current club owners: Madridistas
Current manager: Carlo Ancelotti
Club captain: Karim Benzema
Current club position: 2nd
Madrid are hunting their ninth UCL title and they will play against their bitter rivals, Liverpool in the round of 16 of the tournament.
Real has amassed a total of 94 trophies since its establishment and they are looking forward to adding another to their cabinet as the compete in La Liga and UCL.
- 8 Champions League trophies
- 6 European Champion Clubs' Cup trophies
- 4 Club World Cup trophies
- 35 Spanish Champion Cup trophies
- 5 UEFA Super Cup trophies
- 2 UEFA Cup trophies
- 19 Spanish Cup trophies
- 12 Spanish Super Cup trophies
- 3 Intercontinental Cup trophies
Man City are currently competing in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League.
Current Squad
- Thibaut Courtois
- Andriy Lunin
- Luis Lopez Anduga
- David Alaba
- Daniel Carvajal
- Ferland Mendy
- Antonio Rudiger
- Eder Militao
- Nacho
- Jesus Vallejo
- Alvaro Odriozola
- Eduardo Camavinga
- Federico Valverde
- Toni Kroos
- Luka Modric
- Aurelien Tchouameni
- Lucas Vazquez
- Dani Caballos
- Vinicius Junior
- Rodrygo
- Marco Asensio
- Karim Benzema
- Eden Hazard
- Mariano Diaz
Did you know?
Real Madrid has won 14 European Cup/Champions League titles, more than any other team.
The word 'Real' in the club's means royal for it was blessed by the king of Spain back in 1920.
Real Madrid became the first Club to win the UEFA Champions League trophy three years in a row. That is in 2016, 2017, and 2018.
Real Madrid's history can be traced back to 1897 although the club was officially founded in 1902.
More from category
-
Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?
-
What we know so far about Messi's $299 million offer from Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal
-
Ex-Premier League defender to be jailed for 7 years over fraud