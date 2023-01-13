ADVERTISEMENT
Are you well-informed about your favourite La Liga club?

Fabian Simiyu
A look into Real Madrid Football Club - owners, stadium, and more

An Aerial view of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home to Real Madrid.
An Aerial view of the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home to Real Madrid.

Real Madrid has proved to be a lethal club over the past years and they the current UEFA Champions League title holders.

Madrid is being led by Carlo Ancelotti who has played a major role in establishing a solid foundation in Real's academy and first team.

Name: Real Madrid

Establishment: March 6, 1902

Nickname: Los Blancos

Stadium: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium

Current club owners: Madridistas

Current manager: Carlo Ancelotti

Club captain: Karim Benzema

Current club position: 2nd

Madrid are hunting their ninth UCL title and they will play against their bitter rivals, Liverpool in the round of 16 of the tournament.

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema reacts during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final soccer match between Real Madrid and Valencia CF at Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 11, 2023.
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema reacts during the Spanish Super Cup semi-final soccer match between Real Madrid and Valencia CF at Riyadh's King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on January 11, 2023. AFP

READ: 'Hala Madrid!' - Reactions as Real Madrid cruises past Atletico in the Madrid derby

Real has amassed a total of 94 trophies since its establishment and they are looking forward to adding another to their cabinet as the compete in La Liga and UCL.

  1. 8 Champions League trophies
  2. 6 European Champion Clubs' Cup trophies
  3. 4 Club World Cup trophies
  4. 35 Spanish Champion Cup trophies
  5. 5 UEFA Super Cup trophies
  6. 2 UEFA Cup trophies
  7. 19 Spanish Cup trophies
  8. 12 Spanish Super Cup trophies
  9. 3 Intercontinental Cup trophies
Carlo Ancelotti head coach of Real Madrid Cf getting into the field during a match between Real Madrid v Cadiz CF as part of La Liga in Madrid on November 10, 2022.
Carlo Ancelotti head coach of Real Madrid Cf getting into the field during a match between Real Madrid v Cadiz CF as part of La Liga in Madrid on November 10, 2022. AFP

READ: Carlo Ancelotti addresses uncertainties over his future at Madrid

Man City are currently competing in La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League.

  1. Thibaut Courtois
  2. Andriy Lunin
  3. Luis Lopez Anduga
  4. David Alaba
  5. Daniel Carvajal
  6. Ferland Mendy
  7. Antonio Rudiger
  8. Eder Militao
  9. Nacho
  10. Jesus Vallejo
  11. Alvaro Odriozola
  12. Eduardo Camavinga
  13. Federico Valverde
  14. Toni Kroos
  15. Luka Modric
  16. Aurelien Tchouameni
  17. Lucas Vazquez
  18. Dani Caballos
  19. Vinicius Junior
  20. Rodrygo
  21. Marco Asensio
  22. Karim Benzema
  23. Eden Hazard
  24. Mariano Diaz

Real Madrid has won 14 European Cup/Champions League titles, more than any other team.

The word 'Real' in the club's means royal for it was blessed by the king of Spain back in 1920.

Eden Hazard of Real Madrid during the Copa del Rey match between CD Cacereno and Real Madrid at Estadio Principe Felipe on January 3, 2023.
Eden Hazard of Real Madrid during the Copa del Rey match between CD Cacereno and Real Madrid at Estadio Principe Felipe on January 3, 2023. AFP

Real Madrid became the first Club to win the UEFA Champions League trophy three years in a row. That is in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Real Madrid's history can be traced back to 1897 although the club was officially founded in 1902.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
