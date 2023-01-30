How Ronaldo's kingly lifestyle has become the talk of the town in Riyadh

The athlete has occupied two floors at the hotel, which constitutes 17 suites at the Saudi's grand hotel.

The hotel has gold and marble accents throughout the rooms, making it exquisite and fashionable in the current era.

Pulse Live Kenya

People have questioned why the Portuguese forward has decided to live in the hotel despite being able to afford a house, which seems to be a better option.

The football star was also given four cars by his club to ease his movement in the country and town as he tries to fit into his new environment.

Ronaldo signed a mega deal with Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, and thanks to his fallout with Manchester United he is now living like a king.

Piers Morgan, the journalist who conducted an explosive interview with Ronaldo before his United fallout, recently opened up to British magazine Tatler, stating that Ronaldo is doing his 'thing' in Saudi Arabia and that he is enjoying football.

The journalist added that Al Nassr's offer was staggering and that Ronaldo couldn't have turned it down despite wanting to stay in Europe for another two years.