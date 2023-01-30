ADVERTISEMENT
How Ronaldo's kingly lifestyle has become the talk of the town in Riyadh

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo pays Sh38.5 million monthly rent for living at the famous Four Seasons Hotel in Saudi Arabia

From left: Living room, Cristiano Ronaldo and Saudi's Four Seasons Hotel

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have been the talk of the town in Riyadh after it was revealed that he pays more than $309 K (Sh38.5 million) as rent at the Four Seasons Hotel.

The athlete has occupied two floors at the hotel, which constitutes 17 suites at the Saudi's grand hotel.

The hotel has gold and marble accents throughout the rooms, making it exquisite and fashionable in the current era.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family in Saudi Arabia

READ: Ronaldo defends 'competitive' Saudi Pro League

People have questioned why the Portuguese forward has decided to live in the hotel despite being able to afford a house, which seems to be a better option.

The football star was also given four cars by his club to ease his movement in the country and town as he tries to fit into his new environment.

Ronaldo signed a mega deal with Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia, and thanks to his fallout with Manchester United he is now living like a king.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez [Instagram]

READ: Why Al Nassr has defended Ronaldo in regard to the 2030 World Cup tournament

Piers Morgan, the journalist who conducted an explosive interview with Ronaldo before his United fallout, recently opened up to British magazine Tatler, stating that Ronaldo is doing his 'thing' in Saudi Arabia and that he is enjoying football.

The journalist added that Al Nassr's offer was staggering and that Ronaldo couldn't have turned it down despite wanting to stay in Europe for another two years.

Football in the Middle East is taking rising quickly and Ronaldo must be happy to be part of the crew that is substantiating the Saudi Professional League.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
