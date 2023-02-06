Sofapaka goalkeeper Masaka happy with clean sheet against Wazito

David Nshimirimana's fist-half strike grabbed all three points, but the contributions at the other end were equally important, including Masaka, who made crucial saves throughout the encounter to keep his clean sheet intact.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Masaka hailed his teammates, especially the backline, for playing a solid game that helped him to keep a clean sheet away in Muhoroni.

"I am happy to register another clean sheet. It was not an easy game against Wazito. We defended very well as a team and we were very compact at the back so that was positive for us to pick," he said.

Sofapaka FC

It was the young goalkeeper's second straight start after putting regular David Abasanjo on the bench.

"My personal target is to get as many clean sheets as I can, help the team with the second league title, and become the first team to do that," he added.

“It is possible to do that but I can’t do it alone, we must do it as a team, sometimes, I might not play, but there are other goalkeepers that can also help. I must also make sure that I support them when they play, as it is a team effort."

The win took the Batoto ba Mungu 18 points from the 18-team table and ten points adrift table leader Nzoia Sugar.

Sofapaka FC

Masaka joined Sofapaka from Soy United and debuted in January 2021 an FKF Premier League match against Nzoia Sugar.