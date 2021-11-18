RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Spartak's Dutch international Promes to be prosecuted for family stabbing

Spartak Moscow's Dutch forward Quincy Promes

Spartak Moscow's Dutch forward Quincy Promes Creator: Alberto PIZZOLI

Dutch international footballer Quincy Promes will be prosecuted on an attempted murder charge in connection with a stabbing at a family gathering last year, Dutch prosecutors and media reports announced on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Spartak Moscow forward "is being suspected of stabbing a relative... in which the victim, the suspect's cousin, was seriously wounded in the knee," the public prosecution’s office said in a statement.

Although Promes was not named in the statement, Dutch media reports identified the former Ajax player as the suspect.

Promes was arrested in mid-December and later released in connection with the incident, which happened at a family party at a shed in the scenic town of Abcoude, just outside Amsterdam.

He allegedly got into a scuffle after an argument with the relative and other family members immediately intervened, news reports said at the time.

The relative laid charges last November.

After an investigation, prosecutors decided to go ahead and charges Promes with attempted murder, or alternatively with aggravated assault.

"The suspect and his lawyer has been informed of the decision to prosecute," they said in the statement.

A court date has yet to be decided.

The Amsterdam-born Promes joined Ajax in 2019 from Sevilla in a 15 million-euro transfer, before going back to Spartak, where he was named footballer of the year in Russia in 2017, in February for a reported 8.3 million euros.

He has scored seven goals in 50 appearances for the Netherlands following his debut in 2014.

His last appearance was during the Oranje's shock 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 in June.

