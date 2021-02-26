Kylian Mbappé

This incredibly talented PSG forward is from Cameroonian and Algerian stock, meaning that while he plays for Les Bleus, a part of him will always belong to Africa.

In 2018 he became only the second teenager in history to score in a World Cup final. Few will be betting against him doing the same at Euro 2020.

After PSG made a slow start to their Ligue 1 campaign, Mbappé is now hitting top form at just the right time. A recent hattrick against Barcelona in the Champions League made him even more popular with fans.

Will Mbappé’s goals drive the French team to another famous tournament victory?

Moise Kean

Kean’s career appeared to have hit the brakes in 2020 when he was deemed surplus to requirements by Premier League team Everton and allowed to go out on loan to PSG.

Most observers thought he would spend the bulk of his time warming the bench in Paris, but instead the Italian international has been an indispensable part of the PSG squad.

Although Kean plays for Italy, he has strong Ivory Coast connections and had the option of playing for the African nation before eventually joining the Azzurri.

He will be a constant thorn in the sides of defenders at Euro 2020 and could be a good outside bet for the Golden Boot.

Ansu Fati

When Barcelona and Spanish national team coaches realised just what a talented player this winger from Guinea-Bissau was, they made sure to fast track his application for Spanish citizenship.

He is now seen as a potential long-term replacement for the likes of Lionel Messi at Barcelona, and for men such as Fernando Torres and David Villa in the Spanish national setup.

That is a lot to ask of a man who only recently turned 18, but he could well send his hype train into overdrive this summer if his goals propel Spain to the Euro 2020 title.