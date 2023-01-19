Top 10 fun facts about Kylian Mbappe

Many people know the name Mbappe but there is the other side of the footballer that is unknown to many.

Mbappe loves sneakers

Kylian Mbappe has a thing for sneakers and he has the tendency of labelling his new sneakers as his 'toy'.

Mbappe signed a Nike sponsorship deal when he moved to PSG and the company has a section on its website named 'Boutique De Mbappe' just to showcase his variety of boots.

Mbappe loves gaming

Mbappe loves gaming and he always posts photos of himself playing FIFA whenever he is not on the pitch.

Mbappe's dream of featuring on the FIFA cover page became true when his portrait was used in the edition of FIFA 21 and 22.

To show that he was happy, the PSG talisman posted the FIFA 21 edition which followed with a statement 'dream come true'.

Second teenager to score at the World Cup final

Kylian Mbappe scored against Croatia in 2018 in the FIFA World Cup in Russia making him the second teenager to do so after the late Pele of Brazil. He was 19 years old at the time.

Mbappe started shattering records at a very young age and he still makes headlines for scoring sublime goals. He scored a hat trick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

He is fast

There are many players who can make impressive sprints but no one does it like Mbappe. He is always compared to Usain Bolt of Jamaica when it comes to running.

Mbappe clocked a top speed of 23.6 mph (38 km per hour) which was said to be 0.25mph faster than Usain's average speed during his 100m world record win in 2009 according to BBC.

Second most expensive player on earth

Kylian Mbappe is the second most expensive footballer on earth after his teammate, Neymar Jr who comes from Brazil.

PSG coughed $204.7 million (Sh25.4 billion) in 2018 when they signed Mbappe permanently from Monaco after they had signed him on loan.

Neymar holds the record of the most expensive footballer in the history of football after PSG paid Barcelona $240.2 million (Sh29.8 billion) to land his services.

Donated all his 2018 World Cup bonuses to a charity organization

Mbappe donated every cent that he earned during the 2018 FIFA World Cup to a charity organization to support children.

The PSG star has his own charity organization that was founded in 2020 to help children in Pars.

Ditched other nations for France

Mbappe's mother comes from Algeria while his father comes from Cameroon.

With this kind of scenario, it means that Mbappe was eligible to represent any of the three nations at the international level.

Mbappe had three nations before him and he chose to play for France many people think was a wise decision since he won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Les Bleus.

Godfather to pandas

In 2020, Kylian Mbappe became a godfather to two pandas in France at the famous Beauval Zoo during a naming ceremony.

The aim of putting Mbappe on the scene was to help raise awareness because the animals are on the verge of being extinct in the whole world.

Idolizes Cristiano

Kylian Mbappe is a staunch fan of Cristiano Ronaldo he grew up looking up to the Portuguese star.

Photos of Mbappe in his bedroom seated on his bed with Photos of Ronaldo on the wall usually depict how much the French star idolizes the former Manchester United forward.

Played in the Chelsea academy