ADVERTISEMENT
LISTICLE

Top 10 fun facts about Kylian Mbappe

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Kylian Mbappe is a French footballer who plays for PSG

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is 24 years old and he is among the few young players to have lifted the FIFA World Cup trophy at a young age. He did so in 2018 in Russia with the French national team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Many people know the name Mbappe but there is the other side of the footballer that is unknown to many.

Kylian Mbappe has a thing for sneakers and he has the tendency of labelling his new sneakers as his 'toy'.

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kylian Mbappe: Nike equip French star with new signature boots ahead of World Cup last 16

Mbappe signed a Nike sponsorship deal when he moved to PSG and the company has a section on its website named 'Boutique De Mbappe' just to showcase his variety of boots.

Mbappe loves gaming and he always posts photos of himself playing FIFA whenever he is not on the pitch.

Mbappe's dream of featuring on the FIFA cover page became true when his portrait was used in the edition of FIFA 21 and 22.

Kylian Mbappe playing FIFA
Kylian Mbappe playing FIFA Pulse Live Kenya

To show that he was happy, the PSG talisman posted the FIFA 21 edition which followed with a statement 'dream come true'.

Kylian Mbappe scored against Croatia in 2018 in the FIFA World Cup in Russia making him the second teenager to do so after the late Pele of Brazil. He was 19 years old at the time.

France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the trophy after winning the World CupREUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach
France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates with the trophy after winning the World CupREUTERS / Kai Pfaffenbach Business Insider USA

Mbappe started shattering records at a very young age and he still makes headlines for scoring sublime goals. He scored a hat trick in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina.

There are many players who can make impressive sprints but no one does it like Mbappe. He is always compared to Usain Bolt of Jamaica when it comes to running.

Mbappe clocked a top speed of 23.6 mph (38 km per hour) which was said to be 0.25mph faster than Usain's average speed during his 100m world record win in 2009 according to BBC.

Kylian Mbappe is the second most expensive footballer on earth after his teammate, Neymar Jr who comes from Brazil.

PSG coughed $204.7 million (Sh25.4 billion) in 2018 when they signed Mbappe permanently from Monaco after they had signed him on loan.

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Neymar Jr
Kylian Mbappe (left) and Neymar Jr Pulse Live Kenya

Neymar holds the record of the most expensive footballer in the history of football after PSG paid Barcelona $240.2 million (Sh29.8 billion) to land his services.

Mbappe donated every cent that he earned during the 2018 FIFA World Cup to a charity organization to support children.

The PSG star has his own charity organization that was founded in 2020 to help children in Pars.

Mbappe's mother comes from Algeria while his father comes from Cameroon. Mbappe on the

With this kind of scenario, it means that Mbappe was eligible to represent any of the three nations at the international level.

Kylian Mbappe during the World Cup match between France vs Poland in Doha, Qatar, on December 4, 2022.
Kylian Mbappe during the World Cup match between France vs Poland in Doha, Qatar, on December 4, 2022. Pulse Nigeria

Mbappe had three nations before him and he chose to play for France many people think was a wise decision since he won the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Les Bleus.

In 2020, Kylian Mbappe became a godfather to two pandas in France at the famous Beauval Zoo during a naming ceremony.

The aim of putting Mbappe on the scene was to help raise awareness because the animals are on the verge of being extinct in the whole world.

Kylian Mbappe is a staunch fan of Cristiano Ronaldo he grew up looking up to the Portuguese star.

Photos of Mbappe in his bedroom seated on his bed with Photos of Ronaldo on the wall usually depict how much the French star idolizes the former Manchester United forward.

Mbappe played in the Chelsea academy but The Blues were not keen on offering him a contract since he was struggling at the time.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Antonio Conte

    Conte questions his future after losing three close friends

  • Kylian Mbappe

    Top 10 fun facts about Kylian Mbappe

  • Kylian Mbappe (left) and Danny Ings

    Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Recommended articles

Conte questions his future after losing three close friends

Conte questions his future after losing three close friends

Top 10 fun facts about Kylian Mbappe

Top 10 fun facts about Kylian Mbappe

Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

Fans denied Partey vs Casemiro showdown as Man United star gets suspended

Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Overview of 888sport: Betting options, mobile app, bonuses, security

Overview of 888sport: Betting options, mobile app, bonuses, security

Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dance with fans during a night out [Video]

Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dance with fans during a night out [Video]

Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils

Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Casemiro during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium on October 2, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Don't touch me!' - Clip of Casemiro pushing away a United medic explained [Video]

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Pele: Brazil legend named ‘secret’ daughter in his will

Emmanuel Adebayor
IN NAIROBI

Watch former Arsenal star Adebayor dance with fans during a night out [Video]

Jadon Sancho
MAN-U UPDATE

Sancho back in United's camp while Sir Ratcliffe bids for the Red Devils

Kylian Mbappe (left) and Danny Ings
TRANSFERS

Why Mbappe snubbed Liverpool & other transfer stories

Antonio Conte
UPDATE

Conte questions his future after losing three close friends

Thomas Tuchel (Twitter/Fabrizio Romano)

Thomas Tuchel ready for PL return

888sport Africa

Overview of 888sport: Betting options, mobile app, bonuses, security