Manchester United will be without Raphael Varane due to a groin injury that leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer short on options at centre-back for a demanding few weeks.
Varane injury leaves Man Utd short on centre-backs
Manchester United defender Raphael Varane will be sidelined for a 'few weeks' by a groin injury
The French defender suffered the injury during his country's 2-1 win over Spain on Sunday in the Nations League final.
"Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club," United said in a statement.
"He will be out for a few weeks."
United captain Harry Maguire is also sidelined by a calf problem leaving Solskjaer without his strongest centre-back pairing.
Eric Bailly, whose one appearance this season came in a League Cup loss to West Ham, or Phil Jones, who has not played since January 2020, could now start Saturday's trip to Leicester in the Premier League.
After a visit to the Foxes, the Red Devils face Atalanta at home in the Champions League before fixtures against rivals Liverpool and Tottenham later this month.
