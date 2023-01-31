Is Osimhen the next Drogba?

Both footballers are from Africa and they have much in common starting with height and how they score goals.

Osimhen is from Nigeria while Drogba is from Ivory Coast. The Ivorian retired from professional football on November 2018 while the Nigerian is a rising star in football.

AFP

To start with, Osimhen has a killer instinct just like Drogba and that is why he will always 'punish' you if you grant him access in front of the goalpost.

Drogba used to score with his feet and headers and that is what Osimhen is doing currently at Napoli in Serie A.

The Nigerian has already netted 15 goals in 20 matches. His scoring rate is not different from what Drogba used to do while at Chelsea.

Napoli are challenging for the Serie A title and if they clinch it at the end of the 2022/ 23 campaign, Osimhen will have an accolade just like Drogba.

Pulse Live Kenya

Drogba lifted the coveted UEFA Champions League trophy with Chelsea and Napoli are also in the competition although the race is tough with PSG and Real Madrid still in the competition. But what if he wins it with Napoli?

Lastly, just like Drogba, Osimhen involves his fans in his celebrations after scoring. It is a way of connecting with your supporters and that is what Drogba was good at.