Gitau bubbling with confidence ahead of African Clubs Championship

KCB had started off the match in a promising way by winning the first set 25-18. However, the oilers pulled up their socks and gave the African Champions a run for their money in the remaining three sets therefore winning 3-1 in sets of 25-22, 25-28 and 26-24.

“As a team, we have agreed and decided that we must get to the final at the African Clubs Championship. It is either we shall become position one or two,” Gitau said.

During the previous edition of the championship, the oil merchants settled for third place. “If we win, that will be a great thing for us and if we place second, it will also be okay. We just want to improve on our position,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kenya Pipeline Company Managing Director Joe Sang also lauded the efforts of the ladies’ and promised to offer support to the team ahead of the assignment.

“We are here to celebrate our queens. We are very proud of them because they are our great ambassadors. They need to prepare hard for the championship and we shall support them fully,” Sang said.