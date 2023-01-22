Kenya Pipeline beat KCB to reclaim league title after five years

The oilers managed to maintain a winning streak in all their matches. In their first match against the Kenya Prisons team, they won 3-0 in sets of 25-23, 25-18 and 25-19 which proved as a great start for their title prospects. In their second match against the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the oilers won 3-0 in sets of 25-18, 25-19 and 25-19.
The Kenya Pipeline women’s Volleyball team on Sunday, January 22, edged out Kenya Commercial Bank to clinch the 2022/2023 women’s league title in the Kenya Volleyball Federation women’s playoffs which were held at the Moi Stadium Kasarani Indoor arena.
In their final match against the bankers, Pipeline proved their unbeatable run by winning three sets out of the four played. KCB had started off the match in a promising way by winning the first set 25-18. However, the oilers pulled up their socks and gave the African Champions a run for their money in the remaining three sets therefore winning 3-1 in sets of 25-22, 25-28 and 26-24.
The oilers blocker Triza Atuka expressed her excitement towards reclaiming the title after a five-year drought. She added that the team has to go back into serious training ahead of the league which is set to begin on February.
“It feels great to reclaim our title and this is proof that our hard work has paid off well. It comes off as great motivation to the team and even the newbies. However, we have to keep working hard because the league is coming up soon,” Atuka said.
Meanwhile, Pipeline attacker Pamela Adhiambo was named as the playoffs Most Valuable Player alongside teammates Gladys Ekaru and Rose Magoi being named as the best setter and blocker respectively.
KCB’s Lincy Jeruto was named best libero as Brackcides Agala of Prisons was awarded the best receiver. DCI’s Sarah Namisi was named as the best attacker.
