Kenya Pipeline beat KCB to reclaim league title after five years

In their final match against the bankers, Pipeline proved their unbeatable run by winning three sets out of the four played. KCB had started off the match in a promising way by winning the first set 25-18. However, the oilers pulled up their socks and gave the African Champions a run for their money in the remaining three sets therefore winning 3-1 in sets of 25-22, 25-28 and 26-24.

The oilers blocker Triza Atuka expressed her excitement towards reclaiming the title after a five-year drought. She added that the team has to go back into serious training ahead of the league which is set to begin on February.

“It feels great to reclaim our title and this is proof that our hard work has paid off well. It comes off as great motivation to the team and even the newbies. However, we have to keep working hard because the league is coming up soon,” Atuka said.

Meanwhile, Pipeline attacker Pamela Adhiambo was named as the playoffs Most Valuable Player alongside teammates Gladys Ekaru and Rose Magoi being named as the best setter and blocker respectively.