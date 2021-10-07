RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Gor Mahia's transfer ban explained: What caused it?

Cyprian Kimutai

This is the second transfer ban for Gor Mahia this year.

Former Gor Mahia player, Jacques Tuyisenge celebrates with supporters after scoring his first goal during their CAF Confereration cup football match against Egypt's Zamalek at The Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi on February 3, 2019. - Kenya's Gor Mahia won by 4-2 against Egypt's Zamalek. (Photo by Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP) (Photo credit should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

FIFA have banned Gor Mahia for a period of two transfer windows after the club failed to pay former player Ghanaian Owusu Jackson over Sh. 3 million.

This is the second transfer ban for the most decorated Kenyan football club this year after they as well as rivals, Wazito FC were on February 4, banned after Gor failed to pay Tanzania winger Dickson Ambudo Sh1.2 million while Wazito failed to offset a Sh1 million debt owed to Liberian Augustin Otu.

This latest ruling came after the 19-time league winners failed to transfer funds to Jackson within 45 days of being expressly ordered to do so by Fifa's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC).

Following Jackson's request on Tuesday to Fifa to thus issue a sanction, football's world governing body followed through with action. The ban will be lifted as soon as the club pays Jackson all his dues.

"We wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by Fifa as of today," the organisation informed Gor Mahia on Wednesday.

Last month, K'Ogalo had to come out to deny claims they deliberately used new signings during their FKF Premier League opener against KCB without clearance from FIFA.

The three players who turned out for the team against the Bankers include Peter Lwasa, who joined from Kariobangi Sharks, Dennis Ng’ang’a from Wazito FC, and Cameroonian Sando Yangayay, who signed from DRC Aguila.

“As at the time the match was played, Gor Mahia had cleared with the players’ pending debt and a confirmation to Fifa and FKF was done, meaning that there was no ban as at the kick-off time," revealed Gor Mahia Sporting Director Omondi Aduda.

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

