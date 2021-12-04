Kenya scored the opening try at the fourth minute with the ball changing hands from Herman Humwa, Bush Mwale and Johnstone Olindi put Jeff Oluoch through to score the opening try.
Rugby: Kenya lose to Great Britain to finish sixth in Dubai 7s
The score finished Great Britain 10-5 Kenya.
A kick and chase by captain Robbie Fergusson saw him collect the ball to score the opening try that tied the scores at 5-5 heading to the break.
From the break, Fergusson handed his side a lead after beating Shujaa’s defence to score at a try that saw them lead 10-5. They held on to the slim lead to finish fifth.
An improvement from first leg
Shujaa made a poor start to the 2021-2022 World 7s Series season managing only an eighth place finish during the first leg last weekend.
Kenya lost twice; against Argentina and USA, before defeating Spain in their Group B encounters before scrapping through to the knockout stage courtesy of best-loser position.
