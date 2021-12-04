RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Rugby: Kenya lose to Great Britain to finish sixth in Dubai 7s

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

The score finished Great Britain 10-5 Kenya.

NAIROBI, KENYA - JULY 07: In this handout image provided by the APO Group, Kenya Simbas fan attending the 38-22 win over Uganda during the Rugby World Cup qualifier and Rugby Africa World Cup match between Kenya and Uganda at at RFUEA Grounds on July 7, 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by APO Group via Getty Images
NAIROBI, KENYA - JULY 07: In this handout image provided by the APO Group, Kenya Simbas fan attending the 38-22 win over Uganda during the Rugby World Cup qualifier and Rugby Africa World Cup match between Kenya and Uganda at at RFUEA Grounds on July 7, 2018 in Nairobi, Kenya. (Photo by APO Group via Getty Images

Kenya scored the opening try at the fourth minute with the ball changing hands from Herman Humwa, Bush Mwale and Johnstone Olindi put Jeff Oluoch through to score the opening try.

Recommended articles

A kick and chase by captain Robbie Fergusson saw him collect the ball to score the opening try that tied the scores at 5-5 heading to the break.

From the break, Fergusson handed his side a lead after beating Shujaa’s defence to score at a try that saw them lead 10-5. They held on to the slim lead to finish fifth.

An improvement from first leg

Shujaa made a poor start to the 2021-2022 World 7s Series season managing only an eighth place finish during the first leg last weekend.

Kenya lost twice; against Argentina and USA, before defeating Spain in their Group B encounters before scrapping through to the knockout stage courtesy of best-loser position.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Chelsea stunned as Masuaku's stroke of luck lifts West Ham

Chelsea stunned as Masuaku's stroke of luck lifts West Ham

Rugby: Kenya lose to Great Britain to finish sixth in Dubai 7s

Rugby: Kenya lose to Great Britain to finish sixth in Dubai 7s

Rugby: Kenya eliminated from Dubai 7s

Rugby: Kenya eliminated from Dubai 7s

Moyes laments Lingard's lack of game time at Manchester United

Moyes laments Lingard's lack of game time at Manchester United

Championship leaders Fulham indebted to Adarabioyo for Bournemouth draw

Championship leaders Fulham indebted to Adarabioyo for Bournemouth draw

American coach Marsch on brink as Leipzig lose again

American coach Marsch on brink as Leipzig lose again

Under-pressure Benitez wants Everton to learn from Arteta example

Under-pressure Benitez wants Everton to learn from Arteta example

Milan's Kjaer out for six months as Liverpool, Napoli loom

Milan's Kjaer out for six months as Liverpool, Napoli loom

Berhalter eyes newcomers as USA prepares for qualifiers

Berhalter eyes newcomers as USA prepares for qualifiers

Trending

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Belenenses started with nine players against Benfica on Saturday Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Kipchoge and Kipyegon snubbed at World Athlete of the Year awards

Eliud Kipchoge and Faith Kipyegon are among the favourites to win the World Athlete of the Year award 2021.

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

Ellen White became England women's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday Creator: FRANCK FIFE

Man Utd unveils new interim manager

Ralf Rangnick