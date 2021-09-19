Pele, one of if not the greatest footballer of all time is currently in hospital after suffering from a condition doctors described as "respiratory instability" early on Friday, September 17.
Legendary footballer, Pele hospitalised but in stable condition
Pele is suffering from "respiratory instability," doctors revealed.
Concerns grew about Pele's health on Friday after local media reported that he had returned to an ICU that he had only just left earlier this week as he recovers from a colon tumor removal.
The hospital said Pele "presented a brief respiratory instability" and was admitted to an ICU as a "preventive measure." After he was stabilized, it said he had been moved to "semi-intensive care" and was now "stable from a cardiovascular and respiratory point of view."
Seeking to ease people's fears about the health of the legend whom many consider to be the greatest player in history, Pele's daughter, Kely Nascimento, said on Instagram that he was "recovering well...I promise!"
She added: "The normal recovery scenario for a man of his age after an operation like this is sometimes two steps forward and one step back."
She also posted a photo that she said "was taken just now" of the three-time World Cup winner wearing a black vest and smiling for the camera.
Pele has suffered from hip problems for years and cannot walk unaided. His public appearances were already being cut before the COVID-19 pandemic and since then he has made few unnecessary forays outside his house near Santos.
Football career
Pele's exploits for Brazil and Santos earned him the nickname O Rei, or 'The King', as he helped the Selecao light up the football world from the late 1950s into the early 1970s.
Pele spent the majority of his career in Brazil with Santos before a swansong in North America with New York Cosmos where he struck over 700 club goals in total.
The Brazilian scored 77 goals for his country during the course of his international career. Pele was part of three World Cup-winning teams (1958, 1962, 1970).
Aside from the three World Cups, the Brazilian won the Copa Libertadores twice with Santos, along with two Intercontinental Cups and one Intercontinental Supercup.
He won six Brasileiro titles with Santos and the NASL Bowl with New York Cosmos. Pele also has 10 Campeonato Paulista titles and four Torneio Rio-Sao Paulo titles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke