Olunga named October/November Qatar player of the month

Scoring goals for fun is in Olunga's DNA.

Michael Olunga scores five goals as Al Duhail hammered Al Sailiya 5-0 in the Qatar Stars League.
Michael Olunga's dominance in the Qatar Super League continues as he was named the October and November player of the month.

The Harambee Stars captain and Al Duhail forward featured in five games between October 17 and November 3, where he found the back of the net five times.

In those games, the former Gor Mahia and Tusker striker played against Al Rayyan, Al Wakkrah, Al Shamal, and Qatar SC in October, before a game against the local giants - Al Sadd - at the beginning of November.

He scored one goal - in the 55th minute - against Al Rayyan when they won 3-0 at home on October 17. The other goals were scored by Edmilson Junior and Almoez Ali.

On October 25, Olunga, 27, scored the only goal of the encounter against Al Shamal. In the 2-1 victory against Qatar SC on October 30, the centre-forward scored the second goal for Al Duhail after Naam Tae-Hee had opened the score.

The former Kashiwa Reysol striker bagged a brace - as he scored in either half - against Al Sadd at the beginning of November in a game that ended in a 3-3 draw.

Top scorer

This award comes only weeks after Olunga became the first Kenyan and Al Duhail player in history to win Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League’s (ACL) top scorer.

Olunga’s feat of nine goals in six games makes him the first Kenyan and Al Duhail player to win the prestigious award, scoring in every group stage game with his goals coming from set-pieces, distance, inside the area or via headers.

The striker scored on goal each against Al Duhail's matches against Al Shorta (36th minute), Al Ahli Saudi (53rd minute) before scoring his first ACL hat-track for the Qatari club on Matchday Three.

Against Esteghlal, Olunga was on target in the 10th, 27th and 85th minutes as Al Duhail beat the Iranian side 4-3. He then added a brilliant brace against Esteghlal (45+3 pen, 58th) on Matchday Four.

His brace was cancelled out by goals from Cheick Diabate and Mehdi Ghaedi as Esteghlal and Al Duhail played out a 2-2 draw.

On matchday five, Olunga scored in the 57th minute against Al Shorta but the Qatari side lost the match 2-1.

Finally, Al Ahli Saudi FC and Al Duhail played out a 1-1 draw on matchday six, ending both teams’ chances of qualification to the Round of 16 despite Olunga's strike in the 73rd minute.

