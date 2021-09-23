Omanyala's wife reveals how they "ran into each other" [Video]

During an interview with Jeff Koinange on Wednesday, September 22, Lavenda recalled that Omanyala approached her during the event that was held in Nakuru where the two were representing different companies.

“We actually ran into each other at the hotel. I was taking lunch with a friend and he asked for my number. I told him to give me his but I didn’t text him until we met again in December.

“I was already in athletics in 2015 before he came and when he joined in 2016 everyone was talking about him as the new kid. I knew he was going far,” she said.

Omanyala who was recently awarded a brand new Toyota Harrier after becoming the fastest man in Africa has praised his girlfriend for supporting him when he was broke.

Lavenda told Jeff that she was able to provide for the couple and their child after she started working at Mama Lucy Hospital in Nairobi.

The two now plan of launching Lavenda’s career as a sprinter, with hopes that their 2-year-old child will also take up the sport in future.

“I want to give her everything so that she can get to her potential too and see what she can achieve. She hasn’t been training full time because of the job. I want her to return to the field as I give her motivation.