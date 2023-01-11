ADVERTISEMENT
KENYA RUGBY

McGrath hands debut to Okoth and Wabwire in upcoming Shujaa fixtures

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Rugby

Otieno, Tanga return as McGrath hands debuts to Okoth and Wabwire

Floyd Wabwire in action for the Daystar Falcons/Photo/Daystar Falcons
Floyd Wabwire in action for the Daystar Falcons/Photo/Daystar Falcons

Damian McGrath named a 13-man team in Nairobi on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, where he recalled Alvin Otieno and Brian Tanga to the Shujaa squad for the fourth and fifth legs of the HSBC Sevens World Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s good to have the experience of Alvin and Tanga back in the squad. Whilst both are a little short of sevens fitness, they bring a lot of experience and a little bit of an x-factor which is welcome," said McGrath.

The Shujaa manager also unveiled two debutants by the name of John Okoth and Floyd Wabwire who play for Menengai Oilers and Daystar Falcons respectively.

Willy Ambaka [Instagram]
Willy Ambaka [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenya Rugby Union signs a lucrative sponsorship deal with SportPesa

“In terms of John Okoth and Floyd, it’s very exciting for the future of Kenya Sevens. John Okoth is well known to Kenya rugby followers through his exploits with the Simbas (Kenya men’s national fifteens team).

He is a big, powerful, skillful player who will offset the loss of Vincent Onyala to a great degree. Johnnie’s not quite sevens fit but we know that he can come and do a job in short bursts and we know as the season goes on he’s going to get better," added McGrath.

Damian added that the call-up is going to give Floyd a taste of the senior rugby in his career.

“For Floyd, this is a chance to give him a taste of senior rugby, he’s trained so well. He’s come from nowhere on the National Sevens Circuit…he wasn’t picked out by the selectors but he was someone who caught my eye and he deserves this opportunity as he’s shone very well in training.

"He is a long way from the finished article but I think he is going to be a fixture in the sevens group for a while to come," concluded McGrath.

The following are the players who will represent Kenya in the upcoming Shujaa fixtures.

  1.  Nelson Oyoo (Nakuru, Captain)
  2. Willy Ambaka (Kenya Harlequin)
  3. Herman Humwa (Kenya Harlequin)
  4. Kevin Wekesa (Kabras Sugar)
  5. Denis Abukuse (Menengai Oilers)
  6. Alvin Otieno (KCB)
  7. George Ooro (Strathmore Leos)
  8. Edmund Anya (KCB)
  9. Tony Omondi (Mwamba)
  10. Ronnie Omondi (Mwamba)
  11. Brian Tanga (Kabras Sugar)
  12. John Okoth (Menengai Oilers, debut)
  13.  Floyd Wabwire (Daystar Falcons, debut)
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Floyd Wabwire in action for the Daystar Falcons/Photo/Daystar Falcons

    McGrath hands debut to Okoth and Wabwire in upcoming Shujaa fixtures

  • Eugene Sifuna of Kabras Sugar in action against Mean Machine at the University of Nairobi on Saturday 3 December 2022.

    Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

  • SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri (centre) poses for a photo after unveiling the sponsorship deal [Photo: Arigi Obiero]

    Kenya Rugby Union signs a lucrative sponsorship deal with SportPesa

Recommended articles

McGrath hands debut to Okoth and Wabwire in upcoming Shujaa fixtures

McGrath hands debut to Okoth and Wabwire in upcoming Shujaa fixtures

8 footballers who were treasured by rival fans

8 footballers who were treasured by rival fans

Is Ten Hag creating his own empire from dust?

Is Ten Hag creating his own empire from dust?

Felix to Chelsea as United negotiate for Weghorst

Felix to Chelsea as United negotiate for Weghorst

4 exciting tournaments happening at the Nairobi Polo Club this January

4 exciting tournaments happening at the Nairobi Polo Club this January

6 footballers who collapsed on the pitch and died

6 footballers who collapsed on the pitch and died

Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

Why Ronaldo should be worried after the appointment of Martinez as gaffer

Why Ronaldo should be worried after the appointment of Martinez as gaffer

Bale pens emotional message as he retires from football

Bale pens emotional message as he retires from football

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Cheick Tiote of Newcastle United on April 9, 2016.
LISTICLE

6 footballers who collapsed on the pitch and died

Tusker Malt looks to up the ante in its partnership with Nairobi Polo Club for 2023

4 exciting tournaments happening at the Nairobi Polo Club this January

Roberto Martinez on December 1, 2022.
INTERNATIONAL

Why Ronaldo should be worried after the appointment of Martinez as gaffer

Thomas Muller (L) and Hugo Lloris
UPDATE

Lloris quits France as Muller vows to stick by Germany

Gareth Bale
GOODBYE

Bale pens emotional message as he retires from football

Wout Weghorst (L) and Joao Felix
TRANSFERS

Felix to Chelsea as United negotiate for Weghorst

Andres Iniesta (L) and Sadio Mane
LISTICLE

8 footballers who were treasured by rival fans

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final match between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford on January 10, 2023.
MAN UTD

Is Ten Hag creating his own empire from dust?