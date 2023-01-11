McGrath hands debut to Okoth and Wabwire in upcoming Shujaa fixtures

“It’s good to have the experience of Alvin and Tanga back in the squad. Whilst both are a little short of sevens fitness, they bring a lot of experience and a little bit of an x-factor which is welcome," said McGrath.

The Shujaa manager also unveiled two debutants by the name of John Okoth and Floyd Wabwire who play for Menengai Oilers and Daystar Falcons respectively.

Pulse Live Kenya

“In terms of John Okoth and Floyd, it’s very exciting for the future of Kenya Sevens. John Okoth is well known to Kenya rugby followers through his exploits with the Simbas (Kenya men’s national fifteens team).

He is a big, powerful, skillful player who will offset the loss of Vincent Onyala to a great degree. Johnnie’s not quite sevens fit but we know that he can come and do a job in short bursts and we know as the season goes on he’s going to get better," added McGrath.

Damian added that the call-up is going to give Floyd a taste of the senior rugby in his career.

“For Floyd, this is a chance to give him a taste of senior rugby, he’s trained so well. He’s come from nowhere on the National Sevens Circuit…he wasn’t picked out by the selectors but he was someone who caught my eye and he deserves this opportunity as he’s shone very well in training.

"He is a long way from the finished article but I think he is going to be a fixture in the sevens group for a while to come," concluded McGrath.

The following are the players who will represent Kenya in the upcoming Shujaa fixtures.