Sports fans allowed back into the stadia - Government confirms

A statement from the Ministry read; “Following the H.E the President's announcement on revising the Covid-19 protocols and subsequent discussions between the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed and the CS for Health Hon. Mutahi Kagwe, spectators will now be allowed into stadiums. Event organizers are expected to ensure they utilize upto 2/3rds capacity of the stadia."

For other events, a limited number of fans will be allowed with event organizers expected to provide prior written approvals.

“For local events, the event organizers shall be expected to provide prior written approvals of the number of spectators allowable for the event by the federation registered in Kenya,” added the statement.

“For international events, a similar approval shall be required from the local and international federation.

Further, event organizers must demonstrate to the Ministry and Sports Kenya, their capacity to secure and manage their spectators and property during such events. All the other Resumption of Sports Protocols remain in force.”

The announcement comes after Gor Mahia posted a tweet on Friday evening stating that the government had approved supporters to cheer the team during their CAF Confederations Cup clash against Al Ahly Merowe of Sudan on Sunday, October 24 in Nairobi.

Gor heads into the game having beaten their opponents 3-1 at the New Suez Stadium in Egypt one week ago in the first leg of their second round preliminary clash.

Authorities banned supporters from attending sporting events in March 2020 when COVID-19 landed in the country.