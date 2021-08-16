During the meeting, President Kenyatta announced cash rewards of Sh1 million, Sh750,000 and Sh500,000 for Gold, Silver and Bronze medalists respectively.

The Head of State further announced a uniform token of Sh 200,000 for all athletes and officials, including the Paralympics team, participating in delayed Summer Games.

The president thanked the Olympians for their outstanding performances that saw Kenya top the African medal chart, and challenged the sporting fraternity to ensure the country continues to excel on the global stage.

This gesture comes days after Kenyans on Twitter complained that the government seemed to have neglected the African champs upon their return.

Many Kenyans compared their reception to that of Uganda's athletes who were received in a convoy of cars sent by President Yoweri Museveni.

He also announced that all the medalists would get a new car plus a monthly salary and a promotion for those in the security forces.

President Kenyatta's reward is a standard token given to Kenya's medalists but topped it with a Sh200,000 bonus for all participants.

The country had fielded a total of 85 participants; 37 men and 48 women.

This means that President Kenyatta has planned a Sh17 million kitty for the reward of the Kenyan champs.

Gold medalists

Faith Kipyegon - Women’s 1500m

Peres Jepchirchir - Women’s marathon

Silver medalists

Hellen Obiri - Women’s 5000m

Ferguson Rotich - Men’s 800m

Brigid Kosgei - Women’s marathon

Timothy Cheruiyot - Men’s 1500m

Bronze medalists

Benjamin Kigen - Men’s 3000m steeplechase

Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi - Women’s 3000m steeplechase

Kenya’s marathon legend Catherine Ndereba told Pulse Live that while the International Olympics Committee is not focused on rewarding athletes with monetary tokens, the title goes a long way into shaping an athletes career.

“When an athlete wins an Olympics medal, they are now able to negotiate appearance fees at other events such as the world championships. One can be paid to participate in the other competitive events,” Ndereba said.

For instance, when the Boston Marathon calls Brigid Kosgei to participate in the next event, they will be talking to the current Olympics gold medalist, a title she can use to negotiate a fee. The appearance fee is separate from the prize money.

Ndereba revealed that she was paid $60,000 (approx Sh6 million) and $30,000 (approx Sh3 million) for winning gold and silver medals in past world championships.

“The Tokyo Olympics was Kenya’s 2nd best performance and I am very proud of the whole team,” she praised.