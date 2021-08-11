However, their triumph appears to have gone uncelebrated by the Kenyan government which has not received them with the same energy they were flagged off with.

Photos of Kenya's Olympics champs quietly jetting in have been doing rounds on social media while in neighbouring Uganda, the athletes were received by a convoy of vehicles ordered by President Yoweri Museveni.

Pulse Live Kenya

It’s not all gloom for Kenya’s champions since according to an official from the Kenya Sports Journalists Association, medal winners such Eliud Kipchoge stand to benefit from a cash reward from the government.

“Gold medalists get Sh1 million, silver medalists get Sh750,000 while bronze medalists are given Sh500,000,” our source said.

Gold medalists

Faith Kipyegon - Women’s 1500m

Peres Jepchirchir - Women’s marathon

Silver medalists

Hellen Obiri - Women’s 5000m

Ferguson Rotich - Men’s 800m

Brigid Kosgei - Women’s marathon

Timothy Cheruiyot - Men’s 1500m

Bronze medalists

Benjamin Kigen - Men’s 3000m steeplechase

Hyvin Kiyeng Jepkemoi - Women’s 3000m steeplechase

Kenya’s marathon legend Catherine Ndereba told Pulse Live that while the International Olympics Committee is not focused on rewarding athletes with monetary tokens, the title goes a long way into shaping an athletes career.

“When an athlete wins an Olympics medal, they are now able to negotiate appearance fees at other events such as the world championships. One can be paid to participate in the other competitive events,” Ndereba said.

ece-auto-gen

For instance, when the Boston Marathon calls Brigid Kosgei to participate in the next event, they will be talking to the current Olympics gold medalist, a title she can use to negotiate a fee. The appearance fee is separate from the prize money.

Ndereba revealed that she was paid $60,000 (approx Sh6 million) and $30,000 (approx Sh3 million) for winning gold and silver medals in past world championships.

“The Tokyo Olympics was Kenya’s 2nd best performance and I am very proud of the whole team,” she praised.