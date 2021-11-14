RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports

Vihiga Queens jet back home

Cyprian Kimutai

Despite the loss, Kenyans are still proud of our Queens.

(FILE) Vihiga Queens in action.

Kenya queens, Vihiga Queens have arrived back home after they were eliminated in the first edition of CAF Women Champions League following a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Nigerian side Rivers Angels at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt.

The FKF Women Premier League defending champions had arrived in the game only needing a draw to secure a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

After a goalless first half, Rivers registered their first goal of the tournament in 71 minutes, thanks to Vivian Ikechukwu from the penalty spot.

In the 79th minute, Rivers Angels doubled their lead again from the penalty spot through Ikechukwu.

Rivers Angels continued to probe for more goals and were rewarded on 82 minutes this time off Oluwadamilola Koku.

And with four minutes left, Gift Monday rounded up the scoring by getting the fourth goal. The defeat all but surely confirmed Queens' elimination from the tournament since this was their second defeat in the tournament.

Queens had earlier lost 1-0 in their opening match against Mamelodi Sundowns. Then they beat ASFAR of Morocco 2-0 in their second match on Tuesday.

The final group standing saw Sundowns top with seven points, Asfar second with four points while Rivers Angels and Vihiga Queens both on three points ended in third and fourth spot respectively.

Cyprian Kimutai

