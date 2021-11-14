Vihiga Queens jet back home

The FKF Women Premier League defending champions had arrived in the game only needing a draw to secure a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

After a goalless first half, Rivers registered their first goal of the tournament in 71 minutes, thanks to Vivian Ikechukwu from the penalty spot.

In the 79th minute, Rivers Angels doubled their lead again from the penalty spot through Ikechukwu.

Rivers Angels continued to probe for more goals and were rewarded on 82 minutes this time off Oluwadamilola Koku.

And with four minutes left, Gift Monday rounded up the scoring by getting the fourth goal. The defeat all but surely confirmed Queens' elimination from the tournament since this was their second defeat in the tournament.

Queens had earlier lost 1-0 in their opening match against Mamelodi Sundowns. Then they beat ASFAR of Morocco 2-0 in their second match on Tuesday.