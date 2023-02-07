Mutero said it was not easy for them at the time because they were debuting and they were also learning. He added that a third-place finish was not a poor performance and he lauded the young team for the good performance.
We are in it to win it, says Trailblazers captain Mutero
Trailblazers captain James Mutero is bullish about displaying better results from their third-place finish during last season’s Kenya Volleyball Federation league.
“This young team is the one that played well and saw us finish the league third,” Mutero said.
He added: “Last season wasn’t easy for us. It was about learning from our weaknesses and those of others. It was also about maximising on the strengths of each other…I can say that’s what propelled us to the podium finish.”
He noted that this year the team is not going for anything less than a win considering they set their benchmark last season and would want nothing less than that. “We set our benchmark last season…we are in it to win it,” he said.
He added that with the correct training and right attitude, they will be able to achieve their target, which is to win the league.
Mutero was speaking during the unveiling of the team’s 2022/2023 official kit at Absa Sport’s Club in Nairobi on Monday, February 6.
The KVF second leg starts on Friday, February 10,2023 where Blazers will face Administration Police. On Saturday, they will play against the champions General Service Unit then Kenya Defense Forces on Sunday.
