We are in it to win it, says Trailblazers captain Mutero

“This young team is the one that played well and saw us finish the league third,” Mutero said.

He added: “Last season wasn’t easy for us. It was about learning from our weaknesses and those of others. It was also about maximising on the strengths of each other…I can say that’s what propelled us to the podium finish.”

Pulse Live Kenya

He noted that this year the team is not going for anything less than a win considering they set their benchmark last season and would want nothing less than that. “We set our benchmark last season…we are in it to win it,” he said.

He added that with the correct training and right attitude, they will be able to achieve their target, which is to win the league.

Mutero was speaking during the unveiling of the team’s 2022/2023 official kit at Absa Sport’s Club in Nairobi on Monday, February 6.