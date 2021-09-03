What Cristiano Ronaldo's historic return means for Manchester United [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

This season's transfer window has been graced by a move no one would have ever thought possible, a move like the old story of the prodigal son, Cristiano Ronaldo.

His move from Juventus to the premier league hit the waves and now with the passing of his medical, he is now a certified Manchester United player.

Lucrative as the deal may sound, there are a lot of skeptic fans who do not feel that Ronaldo will take them back to their glory days. But here are the reasons why the move just made Manchester United a serious title contender.

Ronaldo is a serial goal scorer and his resume is just one to behold. At 35, he managed to be the top scorer in last season's Serie A, ahead of the likes of Lukaku and Immobile who should be at the peak of their careers.

Ronaldo has managed 783 goals, 226 assists in 1074 goals in all of his career, but, fan fact, since turning 30, Ronaldo has managed 320 goals from 356 games.

All this to show that Manchester United now have a certified goal scorer, a department they have struggled with since the departure of Ibrahimovich.

Ronaldo wins wherever he goes and with that weight in his shoulder, he will be able to push the relatively young squad who are relatively green when it comes to winning the premier league.

His hunger for silverware and want for success should be able to trickle down to the rest of the teammates.

Despite many from outside in always criticizing Ronaldo for being selfish, his former teammates have attested to the fact that, a Ronaldo dressing room always has a winning feel to it.

With the signing of Ronaldo and Sancho and timely fitness of the likes of Cavani and Rashford, Man United have a depth in attacking options.

With the likes of Greenwood, an academy star, Manchester United's lack of goals has been well addressed.

With this depth, the playmakers, majorly Pogba and Bruno will have to be at the peak of their powers in order to supply the great attacking mixture of the young and experienced attacking options that they now have.

Manchester United are also lucky to have a Champions League winner in their defensive ranks.

Raphael Verane was at the heart of Real Madrid’s hey days, and with a defensive unit that was coming of age in the last couple of years, he seems to be the final piece in the jigsaw. His pace, aerial ability and ball playing capabilities, he will be an added advantage to the squad, a feet he clearly showed in his first appearance for the club.

Alex Ferguson's involvement will surely be more visible this season with the return of his son. He was very instrumental in his return and people should brace themselves for Fergie time. From up in the stands this time.

Ole has been a good student of Sir Alex and his influence and leadership at management level will be able to push the team towards glory.

Manchester United has joined a handful of teams worthy to be called champions. With the league perfectly poised after just three games, no team has a huge advantage over the other. Just like a sprint out of the blocks.

Be ready for a competitive premier league. But Manchester United should be able to make a medal, if not gold. The Ronaldo effect.

