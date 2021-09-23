With the resigning and new signings, which team will emerge regular season champions and eventual NBA Champions?

Lakers

Despite having aged, one should never underestimate a LeBron James-led team. LeBron will face a different monster this time, the age median is almost 32 and this will be a different challenge altogether.

LeBron and co. went out to a formidable Chris Paul Phoenix Suns with a half healthy Anthony Davis.

The Lakers were touted as favorites in the Western Conference but fell short. With this they went ahead and signed on Russell Westbrook who has the record for the most triple doubles and Carmelo Anthony who managed an average of 18.3 point playing 25 minutes, a great 6th man in a team.

The bench wasn’t really on hand to help LeBron and the starting lineup last season and thus didn’t manage even the Western Conference.

Brooklyn Nets

James Harden’s inclusion to an already star studded Nets roster, which already has Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant is the best drafted team.

But, it would seem they are only good on paper with the trio having succumbed to their normal injuries at the start of the season.

During the regular season the team managed to rotate the three key players trying to keep them fit for the finals but that did not go according to plan.

They went on to lose to Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, who were eventual winners. With only Durant fit to play, he was not able to fight the ‘Greek Freak’ and company.

With a fully fit Nets team, they are definitely title contenders.

Milwaukee Bucks

Without a title for 50 years, a Giannis Antetokounmpo-led team was able to clear their poor playoff mojo of never getting into the finals let alone losing it.

Giannis' teammates came to the party with Giannis having the best performance in his time at the playoffs to silence the naysayers.

Middleton hit the crucial point and was the closer in most of the games despite Giannis' dominance.

Jrue Holiday also marshalled the team’s defense and put both Nets in the Eastern Finals as well as Chris Paul & Devin Booker with the Suns in the finals.

You can never sleep on a champion. They will want to make it two in a row.

Phoenix Suns

With the resignation of field marshal Chris Paul and working on Deandre Ayton to sign a long term contract, Suns will be maintaining the same team that surprised everyone to the finals.

With chemistry already in the fold, Suns will be up and running when the new season comes around. And if the Chris Paul and Devin Booker combination is as last season, they will only get better with the confidence and lessons they acquired in their run to the finals.

LA Clippers

With Paul George playing super man for his team in the playoffs, the Clippers with the addition of a fit Kawhi Leonard, seem formidable.

Terrance Mann and Reggie Jackson were the main robins’ for Paul George and with the experience of playing the playoffs for the first time, the Clippers and their young squad should count second time lucky.

Kawhi has been there and done that, so do not sleep on a fit Leonard’s Clippers team.

