Despite being outnumbered and under-equipped, the Mexican forces, led by General Ignacio Zaragoza, successfully defeated the French forces, which was a significant morale boost for Mexico during the French intervention in Mexico.

While Cinco de Mayo is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, it has become a much larger celebration in the United States, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations.

How Cinco de Mayo became more popular in America

ADVERTISEMENT

Cinco de Mayo has historically been more widely celebrated in the state of Puebla, where the battle took place than in other parts of Mexico. It never gained the same level of national significance as other holidays.

Today, Cinco de Mayo isn't observed throughout all of Mexico. It's primarily celebrated in Puebla, where the battle the holiday celebrates took place. Business Insider USA

While the Battle of Puebla was a significant victory for Mexico, it did not ultimately prevent the French from occupying the country. The larger and more consequential events of the Mexican Revolution (1910-1920) and Mexican Independence Day (September 16) tend to overshadow May 5th in Mexican historical consciousness.

With the growth of multiculturalism in the United States and the increasing presence of Mexican immigrants, however, Cinco de Mayo became more widely celebrated as a way to honor Mexican culture and diversity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chicano civil rights movement

During the 1960s, the Chicano civil rights movement brought attention to Mexican-American culture and heritage and Cinco de Mayo was embraced as a symbol of pride and unity among Mexican-Americans.

The Chicano/Xicano civil rights movement of the 1960s [Getty images] Pulse Live Kenya

In the 1980s and 1990s, companies began to see the commercial potential of Cinco de Mayo and promoted it as a way to market Mexican food, drinks, and products and with educational institutions using Cinco de Mayo as an opportunity to teach students about Mexican history and culture, its popularity grew further.

How Cinco de Mayo is celebrated

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent decades, Cinco de Mayo has become more commercialised in Mexico, with some viewing it as a marketing opportunity rather than a day of historical significance.

Additionally, the American celebration of Cinco de Mayo, which is often associated with parties, drinking, and festivities, differs from how it is observed in Mexico, further distancing it from its historical roots.

Although many use Cinco de Mayo as another day to party today, the holiday is an opportunity to celebrate Mexican identity, promote ethnic consciousness, and build community solidarity.In the 1860s, some Americans of Mexican heritage in Southern California took inspiration from the victorious battle to fuel the Union's efforts in the American Civil War. The fifth of May was originally celebrated with festivities like parades, dances, banquets, and bullfighting by those Californians. Today, some of the largest festivals take place in Chicago, Denver, Portland, and St. Paul. Business Insider USA

Modern Cinco de Mayo celebrations vary depending on the region and cultural context, but they often include a mix of the following elements:

ADVERTISEMENT

Parades and Festivals: Many cities across the United States host parades and festivals featuring traditional Mexican music, dance performances, and colorful floats. These events often highlight Mexican culture and heritage and provide opportunities for community members to come together and celebrate. Food and Drinks: Cinco de Mayo celebrations typically involve the consumption of Mexican cuisine, such as tacos, tamales, enchiladas, guacamole, and salsa. Margaritas, Mexican beer, and other beverages are also popular choices for toasting the occasion. Music and Dance: Live music performances featuring mariachi bands, traditional folk dancers, and other Mexican musicians are common during Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Attendees may enjoy dancing to lively rhythms such as salsa, cumbia, and merengue. Cultural Events: Cultural centers, museums, and educational institutions often host special events and exhibits related to Mexican history, art, and traditions. These activities provide opportunities for learning and appreciation of Mexican culture. Community Gatherings: Cinco de Mayo celebrations often serve as a time for friends, families, and communities to come together and socialize. Barbecues, picnics, and outdoor gatherings are common ways to mark the occasion. Sports and Games: Some Cinco de Mayo events include sports tournaments, games, and activities for people of all ages to enjoy. These may include soccer matches, piñata contests, or traditional Mexican games like Lotería.

Business Insider USA

Overall, modern Cinco de Mayo celebrations are characterised by a festive atmosphere, cultural pride, and an emphasis on community and togetherness.

They provide an opportunity for people of diverse backgrounds to celebrate and appreciate Mexican culture and heritage.