A mother of 11 residing in Korogocho Slums, in Nairobi is appealing for help from Kenyans after losing 7 of his kids, with one of the surviving 4 children losing his eyesight.

In a heartbreaking video shared on Instagram by Comedian Zainabu Zeddy, mama Amina Nyakoa Ibrahim, narrated that she has gone through a lot with her kids and she is in need of help to be able to cater for their medical attention.

“Nimezaa watoto Kumi na moja tumboni mwangu lakini saba wamefariki. Sasa nimebaki na watoto wanne (4), Najib ni wanane, Nuria ni wa tisa, Ali ni wakumi na Sheriff ni wa kumi na moja. Najib ametopeza Macho mwezi wa tatu tarehe kumi na Nne, sai anajichukia hapa kulala analala chini ya kitanda. Lakini mimi bado nampa tu roho kuwa kuna siku moja utaona, Mungu atakufungua macho,” said Mama Amina Nyakoa Ibrahim.

Zeddy with Amina Nyakoa Ibrahim

She went on to reveal that her daughter also got sick and was forced to stay at Kenyatta National Hospital for 1 year and after being discharged she can’t do anything on her own.

“Nuria naye aligonjega akiwa 4 akaishi Kenyatta mwaka mzima, alikuwanakula na pipe. Kutokea hapo sasa akawa mlemavu, hawezi kujifanyia lolote, hawezi kujiosha. So kila kitu namfanyia, hata kwenda choo lazima niwasaidie wote…

Nafanya kazi ngumu, niliona hiyo mtihani mungu amenipa na nitaweza, hao watoto wengine wamepotelea mtaani, mmoja ako mlango, Shariff na yeye anazurura huko mtaani na amekuwa, mbaya anavuta bangi, sasa hata akikuja kuniongelesha hakuna maelewano.

Mimi naye nilianguka nikavunjika mgongo nikalala miezi 6 kitandani mpaka hata nilikuwa nabebwa tu”

Amina appealed for help from Kenyans saying; “Naomba wakenya mahali popote walipo, wanisaidie, wanifute machozi, niko na huzuni sana. Kwa sababu unaweza zaa watoto wote wapate shida, Tafadhali Nisaidieni watoto wapate matibabu”.

Former Churchill show comedian Zeddy has been reaching out the needy in the society through her Initiative dubbed Fungua Roho na Zeddy.

“A friend called me and asked me to listen to the story of Amina Nyakoa Ibrahim. I visited her in Korogocho and she shared her story through this video. She is a mother of 11 kids and 7 of them have passed away. Her son (Najib) lost his sight and has fallen into depression. Najib has lost hope. Her mother has gone through a lot with her kids and as a mother I feel her pain. I believe we can change this story. Kindly help me by sharing this video tupate daktari (ophthalmologist) amsaidie Najib. Kindly tag a hospital that can help, Pia ukiweza kusaidia huyu mama na njia yoyote ile najua atashukuru. #Artofsharing #FunguarohonaZeddy” reads Zeddy’s post.

Anybody in a position to help can reach out to Zeddy via 0715898684