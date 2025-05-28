A look into Africa's Top 5 Most Admired Brands in 2025

A comprehensive ranking in 2025 has revealed that there is an obvious disconnect between the rising African optimism and decline in brand loyalty.

An increase of 68% from last year’s 64% of Africans showed strong belief in brands, however only 11% of the top 100 most admired were brands from Africa, compared to 14% in 2024.

MTN

Mobile Telephone Network known just as MTN is a highly recognised telecommunications company which was founded in 1994 with its headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa. It provided its users with multiple phone services such as voice calls, text messaging, and data services.

As a South African multinational corporation, MTN is one of the largest mobile network operators across the globe, particularly in Africa.

Voted as one of the most admired brands in Africa, it continues to set records as a consistent brand with a record total of 296.8 million subscribers across its African operations, an increase of up to 4,7% as reported by TechNews.

MTN is operated in 21 African countries and is fully owned by M-Cell Limited, while two Nigerian companies own the balance shares: Cell Telecommunications with 18% and Mobile Communications Investment (MCI) with 4%.

M-PESA

Another one of Africa’s most admired brands with is M-PESA, a popular mobile payment system that started in Kenya back in 2007 and later expanded its operations in other African countries.

Developed under Safaricom (a Kenyan Mobile Network Operator) and Vodafone to simply make it easier for local users to transact their money through mobile banking. It later became the most convenient way for people to send, receive and save money.

M-PESA operates mostly in East Africa, with a larger percentage primarily in Kenya with 60% of the population using M-PESA services.

As of 2025, M-pesa is actively used in other African countries like Tanzania, Mozambique, Rwanda, Uganda, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Lesotho, Ghana, Egypt, Botswana, South Africa, and Ethiopia. It has also expanded its operations to Afghanistan.

Dangote

Dangote stands as one of the most valued and admired Africa’s brands to be inducted into the Brand Africa Hall of Fame and a sustained Top 100 performance with an impact for over 10 years.

Dangote's presence in the Hall of Fame shows how well it has sustained its impact on the continent and earned the recognition as a symbol of African pride.

Aliko Dangote has received several accolades including a Lifetime Achievement Award for ever advocating industrialisation in Africa. His world-class African brand continues to inspire and transform the continent’s future economy led by domestic enterprises.

According to Bloomberg, Dangote is still the wealthiest person in Africa, with a net worth estimated at $28.1 billion as of 19 March 2025.

Ethiopian Airlines

Making it to the top Africa’s brand yet again is Ethiopian Airlines (EAL). Remaining as Africa's largest carrier for years, it is fully owned by the Ethiopian government with its headquarters in Addis Ababa.

EAL was established on 21 December 1945 and commenced its operations on 8 April 1946. It later expanded to international flights in 1951.

It is one of the most recognised and rated airlines in Africa followed by EgyptAir, Kenya Airways, RwandAir, and South African Airways.

Brand South Africa

South Africa ranked as the most admirable country in Africa according to the Africa’s best brands global release, with an estimate of 64 million population in 2025.

It is a country on the southernmost part of the African continent marked by various distinct ecosystems and phenomenal features.

One of the most popular safari destinations, Kruger National Park is located in the country and popularly recognised for its high population of the big five animals.

Compared to international brands that have had a high recognition in Africa and seem to thrive as a result of tremendous marketing strategies. Brands such as Nike continue to dominate across Africa and for a fifth consecutive year, it stands as the well performing brand.