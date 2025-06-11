New report reveals 25 brands worth billions in Kenya [List]

Kenya’s top brands have continued to grow in value and influence in 2025, with a new report by Brand Finance revealing that the combined brand value of the country’s top 25 companies has reached Sh338.3 billion.

The report ranks companies based on brand value and strength, revealing major shifts and milestones across the banking, telecommunications, beverage, and insurance sectors.

Equity Bank: Kenya’s most valuable brand

For the second consecutive year, Equity Bank tops the list as the most valuable brand in Kenya, with its value increasing by 8.4% to Sh71.3 billion.

The bank’s leadership is attributed to its strong financial performance, large and loyal customer base, and a high Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 90.7 out of 100.

Brand Finance highlights Equity’s ability to build customer trust and deliver consistent growth in a highly competitive banking sector.

Safaricom: Second-most valuable, leader in sustainability

Safaricom retains its position as the second-most valuable brand in Kenya, with its brand value increasing slightly by 0.5% to Sh58.3 billion.

While its financial growth is modest, the telecom giant stands out for its leadership in environmental and social sustainability, topping perception metrics in this area.

The company continues to be one of Kenya’s most recognisable and influential brands, driven by its innovation, customer focus, and wide-reaching impact.

Tusker: Fastest-growing and strongest Kenyan brand

Tusker, the flagship beer by East African Breweries Limited (EABL), has emerged as both Kenya’s fastest-growing brand and the strongest brand overall.

The brand’s value jumped by 67% to Sh9.6 billion, boosted by successful pricing strategies, increased consumer demand, and effective commercial campaigns.

Tusker recorded a near-perfect BSI score of 97.1 out of 100, scoring 10 out of 10 for familiarity, consideration, and reputation.

Tusker beer

Banking sector dominates the rankings

The banking sector continues to dominate the Brand Finance Kenya 25 2025 list, contributing over Sh185 billion in brand value, more than half of the total. Besides Equity, other top banks in the ranking include:

Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB)

Co-operative Bank of Kenya

NCBA

I&M Bank

Insurance sector gains momentum

Kenya’s insurance industry is also making significant strides in 2025.



Three insurance companies, APA Insurance, GA Life Assurance, and ICEA Lion, have entered the top 25 list for the first time, marking a rise in the demand for insurance products, particularly in the life segment.

This growth signals increased awareness and uptake of financial protection solutions among Kenyans , further diversifying the financial services space.

According to Walter Serem, Regional Manager at Brand Finance East Africa, 18 out of the top 25 brands recorded growth in value this year, while five new entrants made it to the ranking.

Strong brands command premium pricing, build customer loyalty, generate employment, and attract international investment, all of which drive Kenya’s economic growth.

What brand value means

Brand Finance calculates brand value as the net economic benefit a brand owner would earn from licensing the brand in an open market.

It also uses a balanced scorecard to measure brand strength, taking into account marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance.

Top 25 Kenyan Brands of 2025