How to read EPRA energy labels, why they matter for your bills

There’s nothing quite like the excitement of upgrading your home. A new fridge for your kitchen, fridge, washing machine, a powerful flat-screen TV for your living room, or even an air conditioner to beat the unbearable heat.

But while your dream appliance may look perfect, it could be quietly doing damage to your wallet by sending your electricity bill soaring.

What is the EPRA energy label?

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) introduced the energy label system in Kenya to help consumers make informed choices.

These labels are legally required on specific home appliances like refrigerators, TVs, air conditioners, ovens, washing machines, and lighting products

READ ALSO: 4 types of appliances to avoid blowing your socket extension

Each label comes with key information: The brand and model of the appliance

Its annual energy consumption (in kWh/year)

A star rating system showing how energy efficient the appliance is

A QR code for verification

The EPRA logo as proof of compliance

EPRA Energy labels

The star rating is the easiest to understand: the more stars, the more energy efficient the appliance is.

Understanding the star ratings: What do they mean?

Here’s what those stars really mean: 1 Star – Very low efficiency: The appliance uses significantly more electricity. It might be cheaper to buy, but expensive to run.

2 Stars – Below average efficiency: Consumes more power than it should. Not ideal for energy-conscious households.

3 Stars – Moderate efficiency: A fair balance of cost and performance.

4 Stars – High efficiency: Lower power consumption, better long-term savings.

5 Stars – Excellent efficiency: Top-tier energy saving. Ideal for reducing your electricity bill. The difference between a 2-star and 4-star appliance can translate to thousands of shillings per year in energy savings.

An appliaances seller with EPRA energy labels

Why star ratings matter for your electricity bill

Let’s say you’re choosing between two refrigerators. One is 2-star rated, and the other is 4-star rated. The 2-star model might consume 400 kWh/year, while the 4-star model uses only 250 kWh/year. That’s a 150 kWh difference.

What to do before buying a home appliance