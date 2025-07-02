In Kenya, online ads showcase the best engagement results on news websites and sports-related apps, according to the latest investigation by Eskimi, a global AdTech company. Overall, ads published on websites are doing better than those on apps.

Highest-performing websites and apps

Ads displayed on online news portals are significantly more engaging compared to other websites.

Examining the list of the most effective websites for ads in Kenya, news portals account for 50 percent and technology resources’ sites comprise 10 percent. To get these results, Eskimi researchers analyzed over 14,000 banner advertising campaigns worldwide, including in Kenya

.Although news portals lead among websites, a different trend is observed in mobile applications. Here, sports-related apps perform best, followed by technology applications.

"Many online ads quickly become information noise - a major challenge in today's advertising landscape. When businesses neglect audience behavior and creativity, their ads get lost.



"This study demonstrates that channel choice, besides other factors, impacts campaign success. Evaluating platform reputation and content quality is essential," says Beatrice Njiraini, regional director for Eskimi in East Africa.

Local vs international platforms and industry leaders

According to Njiraini, it is interesting that as many as 80% of the websites Eskimi identified as most valuable for advertising in Kenya are international.

When evaluating campaigns on mobile applications, researchers found a similar trend.

Eskimi's analysis of campaigns in Kenya also found that finance, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), and consumer electronics brands most frequently placed ads on the top-performing websites and mobile apps.

"When running campaigns, many companies are now selecting which websites or mobile platforms they want to display their ads on. This helps not only protect their reputation but also ensures that the advertisement isn't wasted and engages the consumer," says Njiraini.

Tips for better ad engagement