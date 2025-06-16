WhatsApp to show ads in status & channels – What you need to know

Meta has announced that its popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, will soon begin displaying advertisements in specific parts of the app, marking a significant shift in the user experience.

The update is part of Meta’s broader strategy to monetise the messaging platform without compromising users’ private conversations.

Ads coming to status, channels, and updates tab

According to the company, users will start seeing ads in the Status, Channels, and Updates tab of WhatsApp.

However, Meta has clarified that ads will not appear in the main messaging section, preserving the ad-free experience users have come to associate with personal chats.

The move is designed to mirror advertising experiences on other Meta-owned platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

In particular, the ads in the Status section will resemble the Stories ads that users are already familiar with on those platforms.

No one outside of the chat, not even WhatsApp, can see, hear, or share personal messages, calls, or statuses. This means that none of this info can be used to show people ads.

Why meta is adding ads now

The introduction of ads comes as no surprise to industry observers. Meta acquired WhatsApp in 2014 for a staggering $19 billion and has since been gradually integrating it into its broader digital advertising strategy.

The company has been particularly focused on attracting businesses to the platform through WhatsApp Business, a separate app designed to facilitate communication between companies and their customers.

“This is a relationship-building and growth area for businesses,” Meta said on Monday, adding that the new advertising spaces will allow brands to reach audiences in more personalised ways.

Meta also cited high engagement levels as a reason for this decision. The company revealed that over 1.5 billion people interact daily with the Status and Channels sections, indicating that these spaces offer valuable real estate for advertisers.

Limited user data will be used

To ensure that the ad experience is tailored but respectful of user privacy, Meta will incorporate a limited set of user information to determine which ads to show.

This includes location data (such as city or country), language preferences, channels followed, and interactions with ads across the platform.

These preferences can be managed through Meta’s Account Center, allowing users some level of control over the ads they see.

According to The Verge, the company was keen to underline that private messages will remain untouched by advertisers. The encryption that WhatsApp is known for continues to apply, meaning no content from personal chats will be used for ad targeting.

A natural progression from WhatsApp Business

The gradual roll-out of ads is seen as a natural extension of the growing presence of businesses on the platform.

With WhatsApp Business, companies can set up a public profile, share updates, respond to queries, and even send promotional content like vouchers or special offers.

Some businesses have already begun beta-testing marketing messages, which could eventually evolve into sponsored ads visible in Status updates or Channels.

This opens the door for small businesses and large enterprises alike to engage directly with consumers, potentially transforming WhatsApp into a full-scale marketing platform.

Balancing commercial interests with user trust

Despite the commercial potential, Meta is treading carefully. WhatsApp’s global success has largely been built on its promise of privacy and simplicity, and users have long appreciated its lack of intrusive advertising.

Meta’s decision to limit ad placements to the non-chat areas of the app appears to be a strategic compromise.

By introducing ads gradually and keeping them out of private conversations, Meta hopes to balance revenue generation with maintaining user trust.

This mirrors the company's approach with Instagram and Facebook, where ads are now deeply embedded into the experience but initially faced similar scepticism.

Advertising revenue and WhatsApp’s future

Meta has already seen massive returns from its advertising business, generating over $160 billion in ad revenue in 2024 alone.