Report highlights 4 key areas driving KQ's sustainability drive

Kenya Airways (KQ) has outlined a bold sustainability vision in its 2024 stand-alone Sustainability Report, marking substantial progress in environmental stewardship, gender equality, operational efficiency, and ethical governance.

The national carrier’s sustainability efforts are closely aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Financial resilience backed by passenger growth

In a year marked by recovery and innovation, KQ reported a 6% increase in turnover, driven by a surge in passenger numbers.



The airline carried over 5.23 million passengers in 2024 across its network of 46 global destinations, 80% of which are within Africa.

The airline’s strong financial performance includes an operating profit of Sh5.4 billion, signalling a turnaround after years of financial strain.



According to the report, this positive shift is attributed to efficient cost control, route optimisation, and an increase in cargo tonnage by 25% handling over 70,776 metric tonnes of goods including flowers, foodstuff, and live animals.

From (L) Allan Kilavuka, Kenya Airways CEO and MD, PS Aviation and Aerospace development, Teresia Mbaika, John Elungata, Secretary, Administration, State Department for Environment and climate, during Kenya Airways 2024 Sustainability Report launch

Cutting down on waste and promoting circularity

Environmental sustainability is a key focus for the airline. In 2024, Kenya Airways achieved a 15% reduction in waste generation compared to the previous year.



The airline enhanced its recycling practices, placing emphasis on paper, plastic, and electronic waste management.



The company also eliminated single-use plastics across all its facilities, a move that aligns with SDG 12 on responsible consumption and production.

KQ’s approach is both operational and behavioural, encouraging employees and partners to embed recycling into daily routines.

Transition to renewable energy in ground operations

The airline’s commitment to decarbonising its operations is evident in its energy transition initiatives. In 2024, 12% of Kenya Airways’ ground handling equipment was powered by renewable electricity sources.



This shift supports the airline’s broader climate strategy to reduce emissions and improve energy efficiency across all operational levels.

Furthermore, the airline made progress in developing Kenya’s first Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production facility in Kwale County.



This investment, in collaboration with local stakeholders, aims to reduce dependency on conventional jet fuel while creating green jobs in the region.



The project earned Kenya Airways the “Best Approach to Scaling SAF” award at the Aviation Challenge in Jeddah.

A more inclusive and diverse workforce

Kenya Airways continued to advance gender parity in 2024. Women now represent 44% of the airline’s workforce an increase of 2% from 2023.



This progress follows deliberate actions, including inclusive recruitment, leadership development programmes, and policies that aim to achieve 25% women in leadership roles by 2025.

The company also prioritised employment stability. As of 2024, 82.9% of the workforce was on permanent contracts, up from 72.3% in 2023.



Kenya Airways’ employee Net Promoter Score (eNPS) rose to 40 from 21 the previous year, reflecting improved employee satisfaction and a strong sense of belonging.

Governance, ethics, and compliance at the core

Ethical governance remains a foundation of KQ’s sustainability agenda. All board members, suppliers, and employees completed ethics and compliance training in 2024.



The company’s whistleblowing policy and Board Charter ensure transparency, accountability, and the mitigation of conflicts of interest.

The report also reveals that 100% of conflict-of-interest disclosures were made across all governance levels.



These measures reinforce the airline’s compliance with international frameworks, including the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.

Local sourcing and community engagement

Kenya Airways continues to prioritise local economic empowerment. In 2024, 35% of its procurement costs were sourced from local suppliers, supporting thousands of jobs across Kenya.

The airline engaged over 10,000 suppliers globally while contributing to skills development through the Fahari Innovation Hub and inclusive hiring practices, particularly for people with disabilities.