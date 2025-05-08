Kenya Airways partners with Ol Pejeta to support their conservation initiatives

Ol Pejeta Conservancy has announced a strategic partnership with Kenya Airways (KQ) in support of the year-long OPC@20 celebrations, marking two decades of dedicated conservation, community development, and sustainable tourism.

The partnership ushers a new era of corporate collaboration for conservation stewardship between the two organisations.

As part of this partnership, Kenya Airways will support a Silent Digital Auction to be conducted in September 2025, with all proceeds going directly to conservation programs at Ol Pejeta.

To bolster the auction’s offerings, KQ will offer two sets of return tickets for international destinations—either New York (JFK), London Gatwick, or London Heathrow—providing bidders with the opportunity to win extraordinary travel experiences while supporting a vital cause.

Additionally, the airline will offer a set of domestic return tickets (Nairobi-Mombasa) and one international ticket (Nairobi-London Gatwick) to be awarded as part of their sponsorship of the prestigious OPC@20 Golf Tournament, scheduled for May 31, 2025, at the scenic Nanyuki Sports Club.

Kenya Airways will also offer discounted tickets to OPC staff traveling via the airline.

This highly anticipated tournament is a key highlight of the OPC@20 calendar, designed to bring together conservation champions, corporate stakeholders, and golf enthusiasts in a spirited event that promotes both sport and sustainability.

Speaking during the launch event, Ken Kimani, Chief Commercial Officer at Ol Pejeta Conservancy hailed the partnership as a model for future corporate partnerships with purpose:

This partnership with Kenya Airways is more than a strategic alignment—it’s a celebration of shared values. As we mark 20 years of conservation, we are proud to join forces with KQ, a brand that is globally recognized yet uniquely Kenyan.

Echoing his sentiments, Kenya Airways’ General Manager, Digital Brand and Marketing,Martin Gitonga emphasised the airline’s commitment to environmental stewardship and local partnerships:

Kenya Airways is honored to partner with Ol Pejeta Conservancy during this milestone year. As a proud ambassador of Kenya’s natural and cultural heritage, we recognsze the importance of sustainable tourism and biodiversity protection. Our contribution to the OPC@20 initiatives reflects our broader commitment to corporate responsibility, and we are happy to help amplify the vital work Ol Pejeta continues to do.

Further, the partnership compliments the recent partnership between KQ and Safarilink that allows passengers to book a single ticket from anywhere in the world to Kenya’s safari destinations including Maasai Mara and Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Nanyuki.