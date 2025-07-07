A Nairobi lawyer has asked the High Court to suspend work on the Sh1.2 billion church reportedly under construction inside the State House grounds.

In an urgent application filed on July 7, 2025, Advocate Levi Munyeri says the project breaks key rules on public land and religious neutrality and should be halted until the full case is heard.

Munyeri’s papers ask the court to grant an order stopping any further work on the building pending determination of the petition.

He says that erecting a place of worship on land maintained by taxpayers without parliamentary approval or any public input goes against the Constitution’s guarantees of no state religion, fair use of public resources and equal treatment of all citizens.

According to the court registry, Judge Lawrence Mugambi certified the application as urgent and directed that the petition be lodged by July 10 and that any government response be filed by July 14.

A case management hearing is set for July 24, 2025.

President William Ruto acknowledged on July 4, 2025 , that a new church was being built at State House and placed its cost at Sh1.2 billion.

He later clarified that the figure was misleading and that he was funding the upgrade of an existing chapel from his own pocket.

He said the revamped building would serve about 300 staff members and their families and would not use any government funds.

Critics say the project raises real concerns for ordinary Kenyans.

Many point out that schools still lack classrooms, hospitals need essential supplies and other public services are underfunded, yet vast sums are being spent on a private place of worship inside the seat of power.

Online commentators have questioned why the State House compound should host a permanent church when the Constitution says there shall be no state religion.

Other lawyers and public figures have joined the debate.

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has publicly challenged President Ruto to prove he is personally funding the project and warned that State House land cannot be repurposed without proper legal approval.

At the same time, High Court Advocate Ndegwa Njiru has vowed to file his own suit under Article 8 of the Constitution if construction proceeds, arguing that a state‑sanctioned place of worship would violate the secular nature of the Republic.

This chorus of legal and political scrutiny underscores growing demands for transparency and strict adherence to constitutional safeguards when public property is at stake.

For everyday Kenyans the case tests whether public land can be used for private projects without proper oversight. State House is maintained by the public purse and any major works there normally go through strict approval and consultation.