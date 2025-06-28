Gachagua’s raw take on sponsors of goons, their objectives & Ruto’s mistake

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has responded to claims linking him to the chaos that rocked the city on Wednesday, June 25 by giving his unfiltered take on who sponsored the violence, what they wanted to achieve and why he opted not to join the d protests even a other opposition leaders took to the streets.

In a candid TV interview on Friday night, Gachagua asserted that the goons were sponsored by the state with police caught on camera leaving them to wreak havoc as they went on a looting spree with no arrest made.

He questioned why none of the goons who were caught on camera has been arrested more than 24 hours later with the state keen on peddling a narrative linking him to the chaos.

If they were my goons today, they would have been shot dead or in custody. Whey, if they had intelligence that Gachagua or anyone else had paid goons to come and cause mayhem in Nairobi, why didn’t they act on that intelligence? How did they allow goons to go to a police station unarmed and take over our police stations?

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader also observed that police failed to arrest the goons on the spot as doing so would reveal the real sponsors, adding that for the better part of the day, all roads leading to the city were blocked by the police but somehow the goons were conveniently allowed to access the city.

If they had intelligence that goons were being paid by Rigathi Gachagua or anyone else, why did they not arrest these goons?”

I think the CS Interior must respect the people of Kenya. It is evident that in Nairobi, the real goons came after 6:00 pm, and downtown Nairobi, in Nyamakima, River Road, Taveta Road, and Luthuli Avenue, the havoc and looting were done in darkness under the supervision of the police

What sponsors of chaos wanted to achieve according to Gachagua

Gachagua stated that those behind the chaos targeted businesses owned by people from the Mount Kenya region.

He also asserted that claims that the goons were ferried from the Mount Kenya region to cause chaos and were left stranded in the city was part of the scheme which fell flat on the face.

According to him, the objective of the scheme was to turn voters against him and other popular leaders from the region.

Ruto’s mistake & how he should exit

According to the DCP leader, Ruto’s mistake is failing to listen to what Kenyans have been telling him all along and instead listening to those who have been misleading him.

I do not know if there is anyone who wants to overthrow William Ruto. If there was a coup, all this nonsense that there was a coup, that they wanted to overthrow Ruto, is just his boys trying to hype him and cheat him so that he does not see the reality that Kenyans are agitating for reforms.

They want to just lie to William Ruto that all this clamour you are seeing is not genuine; Kenyans are not angry; they still love, and they still support you; they are all lies. The people of Kenya are rejecting him because, with time, they have realised where the problem is.

He added that the President has the option of resigning or waiting to be voted out by Kenyans.

President, don’t throw the ball back to us. Kenyans have decided you’ll be one term, you will go, the decision on how you will go is yours . There are two ways you can make a decision; One, you can resign and go home in dignity, two, you can wait for the People of Kenya to remove you through the ballot in 2027

While reacting to the recent wave of protests on Friday, President Ruto challenged those calling for his exit to share the plan that they have for the country.