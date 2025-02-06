KEBS, EPRA counter fuel quality concerns with laboratory-tested results

In response to rising concerns regarding the quality of petroleum fuels in the country, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) have jointly assured consumers of their unwavering commitment to transparency and quality assurance.

Stringent testing measures in place

All petroleum fuels imported into Kenya undergo rigorous testing and certification before being released into the market.

These measures ensure that the fuel available to consumers meets the required standards.

In light of recent reports and videos circulating on social media, KEBS and EPRA conducted extensive confirmatory tests on fuel samples from various petroleum retail stations, including those highlighted in the reports.

Test results confirm compliance

The results from these tests confirm that all sampled fuel stations meet the recommended Research Octane Number (RON) ratings, as stipulated by Kenyan Standards.

Additionally, for instances where Super Petrol is marketed as a premium fuel with higher RON ratings, the tests consistently affirm compliance with these enhanced standards.

Laboratory-tested octane ratings

The test results from samples taken on 4th February 2025 are as follows:

Super Petrol is categorised based on its RON rating, which determines its suitability for different engine configurations.

These ratings can only be accurately assessed in controlled laboratory settings where all variables are carefully monitored.

Warning against unverified testing gadgets

KEBS and EPRA have cautioned consumers against relying on unverified gadgets available in the market that claim to measure RON ratings.

While these devices may provide qualitative indications, their results cannot be guaranteed unless confirmed through laboratory tests conducted under standard procedures, including proper sampling, equipment calibration, and testing.