Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Home

KEBS, EPRA counter fuel quality concerns with laboratory-tested results

06 February 2025 at 12:51
Fuel
Fuel

In response to rising concerns regarding the quality of petroleum fuels in the country, the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) and the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) have jointly assured consumers of their unwavering commitment to transparency and quality assurance.

Stringent testing measures in place

All petroleum fuels imported into Kenya undergo rigorous testing and certification before being released into the market.

These measures ensure that the fuel available to consumers meets the required standards.

In light of recent reports and videos circulating on social media, KEBS and EPRA conducted extensive confirmatory tests on fuel samples from various petroleum retail stations, including those highlighted in the reports.

Kenyans unhappy over fuel price hikes

READ: EPRA takes action against 28 petrol stations over fuel violations

Test results confirm compliance

The results from these tests confirm that all sampled fuel stations meet the recommended Research Octane Number (RON) ratings, as stipulated by Kenyan Standards.

We are pleased to report that the results of these tests confirm that the fuel at all sampled stations meet the recommended Research Octane Number (RON) ratings as stipulated by Kenyan Standards.

Additionally, for instances where Super Petrol is marketed as a premium fuel with higher RON ratings, the tests consistently affirm compliance with these enhanced standards.

Laboratory-tested octane ratings

The test results from samples taken on 4th February 2025 are as follows:

A pump attendant fills the tank of a car at a petrol station in September 4, 2018 in Nairobi as a 16 per cent VAT on petroleum products was decided and fuel distributors refused to collect stocks from depots. (Photo by SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

READ: Vivo Energy maps out next steps in response to low fuel quality claims

Super Petrol is categorised based on its RON rating, which determines its suitability for different engine configurations.

These ratings can only be accurately assessed in controlled laboratory settings where all variables are carefully monitored.

Warning against unverified testing gadgets

KEBS and EPRA have cautioned consumers against relying on unverified gadgets available in the market that claim to measure RON ratings.

While these devices may provide qualitative indications, their results cannot be guaranteed unless confirmed through laboratory tests conducted under standard procedures, including proper sampling, equipment calibration, and testing.

File image of boda boda operators queueing for fuel at a petrol station

READ: TotalEnergies makes bold move regarding business relations with Adani

KEBS and EPRA also acknowledged the public’s concerns and reassured consumers that their safety and satisfaction remain a priority.

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.

Next Article