Pulse logo
Pulse Region
Editions:GhanaKenyaHome

Kenya Power - Why the same amount of money no longer buys as many tokens

28 April 2025 at 14:25
Some electricity users have observed that the amount of money they typically spend on their power bill now buys them fewer electricity units than before.
Kenyan keys in token recharge into a token meter
Kenyan keys in token recharge into a token meter

Pre-paid electricity consumers in Kenya may have noticed that the same amount of money now buys fewer units of power. Kenya Power has shed light on this shift, explaining that your tariff category could be the reason behind the change.

What are electricity tariff categories?

Kenya Power assigns customers to different tariff groups depending on their electricity consumption patterns. This system ensures that charges are fair and reflective of actual usage.

In a tweet, Kenya Power highlighted the most affordable tariff group available to domestic consumers — the Lifeline Tariff, also known as Domestic 1.

What is the lifeline tariff?

Recommended For You
Lifestyle
2025-03-18T12:40:12+00:00

The Sh83K statement shoes in Rachel Ruto’s timeless wardrobe

Rachel Ruto is no stranger to making bold yet elegant fashion statements, but during the state visit of the Dutch royals on March 18, 2025, it wasn’t just her outfit that stood out—it was her shoes. The Kenyan First Lady stepped out in a pair of brown suede block heels adorned with a gold emblem.
The Sh83K shoes that completed Rachel Ruto’s State Visit look
Entertainment
2025-03-18T02:26:22+00:00

Business feud turns ugly as Kairo exposes Clement's alleged affair with his girlfriend

Khalif Kairo and his former business partner Clement Kinuthia are locked in a heated exchange of accusations, with Kairo now alleging that Clement not only cheated on his wife but also had an affair with his (Kairo’s) girlfriend. The car dealer also revealed that he is currently single, but will introduce a new lady once he resolves the issues surrounding his business.
Businessman A past image of Khalif Kairo with his ex business partner Clement Kinuthia

The lifeline tariff is designed specifically for customers with minimal electricity needs, offering them a more affordable rate.

Domestic 1, also known as the Lifeline Tariff, offers special, lower rates to customers with minimal electricity needs.

To qualify for this tariff, your electricity consumption must remain below 30 units per billing period. Kenya Power clarified, "If your monthly consumption remains below 30 units for three consecutive billing periods (one calendar month each), you qualify for this tariff — at just Ksh 15 per unit."

KPLC token metres

READ ALSO: Moving to a new house? How to tell if the prepaid token meter has been updated

This tariff ensures that households with lower electricity requirements can access energy more affordably, helping them better manage their monthly budgets.

How the lifeline tariff works

The lifeline tariff applies to both postpaid and prepaid customers. For prepaid customers, it means the number of units you purchase during a specific period must not exceed 30.

For postpaid customers, the amount of electricity billed must similarly not exceed 30 units in a month.

Importantly, your eligibility for the Lifeline Tariff is not based on a single month’s usage but on your average consumption over three consecutive months.

This means that if you occasionally use slightly more than 30 units in one month but stay below the limit when averaged over three months, you can still qualify for the Lifeline Tariff.

Kenya Power token metre

READ ALSO: Kenya Power announces new electricity prices for households & businesses

Energy charges under the lifeline tariff

For those who qualify, the cost per unit is significantly lower compared to other tariff categories. The average cost per unit, inclusive of taxes and levies, is Sh15.00.

Why you might be paying more for fewer units

If you have recently noticed that your regular amount of money buys fewer electricity units, you may have shifted out of the Lifeline Tariff without realising it.

Once your average consumption exceeds 30 units over three months, you are reclassified into a higher tariff category, where the cost per unit is more expensive.

A prepaid token meter

READ ALSO: 3 simple ways to retrieve deleted Kenya Power prepaid tokens message

Thus, small increases in consumption, even temporary ones, can affect your billing significantly. Kenya Power’s message is clear: maintaining low consumption consistently is key to staying within the Lifeline Tariff and enjoying the lower rates.

If you want to benefit from the lifeline tariff, it is essential to adopt smart electricity-saving habits.

Update me

Subscribe to receive daily news updates.