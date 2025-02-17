World’s best airlines of 2025 ranked – Who took top spot?

Korean Air has emerged as the Airline of the Year 2025, recognised for its exceptional passenger experience, financial stability, and commitment to innovation.



The prestigious World’s Best Airline Awards by AirlineRatings.com highlight the best carriers based on product consistency, passenger feedback, and overall service quality.

Airline of the year 2025

Korean Air secured the top spot for maintaining industry-leading seat pitches of 33–34 inches in Economy Class, providing thoughtful amenities like slippers and generous meal portions, and successfully merging with Asiana Airlines.



The airline’s investment in modern, fuel-efficient aircraft further solidified its win.

Top full-service airlines

AirlineRatings.com has ranked the top 25 full-service airlines for 2025, considering factors such as passenger comfort, seat pitch, in-flight service, and financial performance.

The list includes:

Korean Air Qatar Airways Air New Zealand Cathay Pacific Singapore Airlines Emirates Japan Airlines Qantas Etihad Turkish Airlines Other notable mentions include EVA Air, Fiji Airways, and Virgin Atlantic.

Introducing hybrid airlines This year, the awards introduced a new category recognising the rise of hybrid airlines—carriers that blend aspects of both low-cost and full-service models.



Sharon Petersen, CEO of AirlineRatings, stated, “These airlines deserve recognition for their excellence in hybrid operations and their innovative offerings.” The top hybrid airlines include JetBlue, WestJet, Virgin Australia, and Delta Airlines.

Best low-cost airlines The best low-cost airlines were judged based on affordability, service quality, and safety. The top 20 list includes: AirAsia

Jetstar

EasyJet

Ryanair

Southwest

IndiGo

Wizz Air

Vueling

Regional and ultra low-cost winners

Virgin Australia Regional Airlines (VARA) was named the World’s Best Regional Airline, with Aegean Air as the runner-up. VietJet won the Best Ultra-Low-Cost Carrier award, with Cebu Pacific securing second place.

Special category winners

Best cabin crew: Virgin Australia

Best airport: Singapore Changi

Best airline lounges: Qantas