4 moments that tested King Kaka & Nana Owiti's 13-year union

In the glamorous yet demanding world of entertainment, maintaining a healthy and strong marital relationship can be as challenging as it is rewarding.

Despite facing numerous challenges including infidelity, and the intense scrutiny of social media, the couple who celebrated their 13th anniversary on May 24, 2024, navigated the journey with remarkable strength and unity, before their eventual break-up.

Here’s a look at some of the pivotal moments that have tested and ultimately strengthened their bond.

Nana forgives King Kaka after infidelity

King Kaka faced a challenging period in his relationship when he fathered children with both his wife, Nana Owiti, and singer Sage Chemtai at nearly the same time.

Sage gave birth to her daughter, Ayanna, on March 28, 2014, and Nana welcomed their daughter, Gweth, on April 16, 2014.

In a past interview, Nana revealed that she ended her relationship with King Kaka for seven months after discovering he had been unfaithful and had a child with Sage. She described feeling heartbroken over the betrayal.

However, Nana eventually forgave King Kaka after he apologised for his actions. She acknowledged her own imperfections in the relationship as well. Since reconciling, the couple has moved past the incident and now enjoys a happy life together.

Overcoming parenthood fears

In 2021, King Kaka and his wife Nana Owiti shared their experiences and fears about parenthood. When they welcomed their first daughter, they were not in a strong financial position.

King Kaka recalled the challenges of those early days. "When Geezy was born, we had very little money and no car. I used to ride a motorbike to Kitengela to see Nana. I'd cover my head with a hat and my face with a scarf," he said. The thought of becoming a parent was daunting for him, primarily due to the financial responsibilities it entailed.

For Nana Owiti, the fear of childbirth was rooted in a traumatic childhood experience. "I remember watching my aunt give birth when I was in third or fourth grade. The room was filled with blood, and her cries of pain terrified me," she recounted.

This experience left her deeply apprehensive about giving birth herself.

Despite their initial fears, King Kaka and Nana Owiti have grown into their roles as parents.

They are now able to provide for their children and give them the best possible care, embracing the joys and challenges of parenting together.

Overcoming health challenges

One of the most challenging periods in their marriage occurred in 2021 when King Kaka experienced a severe health crisis.

He recounted how a hospital misdiagnosis and incorrect medication plunged him into a serious, unexplained illness, accompanied by alarming weight loss.

During this difficult time, Nana Owiti was more than just a wife; she served as a caregiver, supporter, and a pillar of strength.

Her dedication to her husband throughout his illness demonstrated the depth of her commitment and love, significantly strengthening their bond in ways that few other experiences could.

King Kaka's eventual recovery was not only a profound relief but also a crucial moment that drew them even closer together to each other and God.

King Kaka & Nana Owiti's break-up speculation

In May 2024, the rumour mill buzzed with speculation about the marital status of Kenyan singer King Kaka and his wife Nana Owiti, with some suggesting they had split and Nana stole the kids from King.

King Kaka publicly addressed the rumours regarding his family, emphatically denying allegations of separating from Nana.

He urged content creators to be more responsible, highlighting the impact of such false narratives on the many people involved.

However, in December, the couple announced the end of their relationship. In a joint statement released on their social media platforms, the couple reflected on their journey and emphasised that the decision was made after much reflection and consideration.