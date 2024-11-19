I was excited, but... - Customer details frustration with Shiquo HiiStyles

Customer expresses frustration with Shiquo Wa HiiStyles' service standards.

Her initial excitement turned into frustration due to communication challenges, and receiving different items than ordered.

Shiquo reached out privately and one of her assistants in Kenya contacted the customer to address the matter.

A customer, identified as Majourie Muruch, has publicly shared her disappointing experience after placing an order with popular businesswoman Shiquo Wa HiiStyles.

Speaking through her TikTok account, Majourie detailed the challenges she faced, sparking a debate among netizens.

Excitement turns to frustration

Majourie expressed her initial excitement about purchasing items from Shiquo’s business.

Known for her unique collection and affordable prices, Shiquo’s store had caught the attention of many customers, including Majourie, who looked forward to her shopping experience.

However, her excitement turned into frustration after encountering delays and communication challenges.

"To the people who think am trying to ruin Shiquo's business, that's not me. If anything, I had seen business opportunities after buying from her. I was so excited about buying from her. But at this point I don't know," she said.

In her video, Majourie highlighted several issues.

"My complaints were about the goods that were already in kenya, and they stated I had to wait for like between 25-40 days... I made my order on October 20. I was so disappointed with the good already in kenya. If I made an order online, yes I get you are overwhelmed, but have people who can pick calls and answer text messages.

"It is very frustrating to make an order and then you can't reach these people... I ordered a specific type of cups and I got other types and I was told what I had ordered was sold out. The rest I was told were not in stock. But how is that even fair. I made my order and paid on the website. You should reserve it," she said.

Defending her video

Majourie clarified that her video was not meant to tarnish Shiquo’s reputation but to raise genuine concerns.

"I don’t have a reason to lie because I spent my money. For those saying I’m trying to ruin her business, that’s not true. I just wanted the issues addressed."

She also dismissed threats of legal action. "For those who telling me that am going to hit with a case of defamation am not scared, coz I have receipts. If I say i called, sent text messages, I did. I have receipts," she said.

Response from Shiquo’s team

After the video went viral, Shiquo reached out privately and asked Majourie to share her order number. Following this, one of Shiquo’s assistants in Kenya contacted her to address the matter.

"That's my experience. I don't know about the rest. Maybe they had better customer experience. This was my experience. Shiquo reached out after my video. She reached out and told me to send her my order number so she can help me.

"After a few hours one of her assistants in kenya called me and told me that the plates I ordered were not restocked and for other items, they would love to process me a refund," she said.

Despite this, she remains worried about pending orders from China, which she feels might not be handled satisfactorily.

She urged Shiquo’s team to improve their customer service and ensure that online orders are well managed.

"Mind you I still have other pending orders from China which I don't know what will happen because now we are not in good bloods with Shiquo... All I was asking is improve your customer service and reserve our online orders," she said.

Mixed reactions

Majourie’s video attracted diverse reactions online. While some sympathised with her frustrations, others accused her of attempting to damage Shiquo’s business or working with rival businesses.