Vaite, the former driver for singer Bahati and his wife Diana Marua, has finally shed light on his decision to leave the family.

He detailed his inspiring journey, acknowledging the significant role the family played in elevating his life and career. Vaite began from working in construction, then transitioned to selling bras before eventually becoming the Bahatis' driver.

How Vaite met Bahati

Speaking in an interview with YouTuber Vickie, Vaite revealed that his first encounter with Bahati happened by chance when he was an Uber driver. Reflecting on their initial meeting, he shared:

Mara ya kwanza kubeba Baha was in my Ubber... Alikuwa na gari yake but sometimes alikuwa ananiita, sijuua kama ni story zangu alikuwa napenda. Hiyo time he was not even married to Diana... Later nikakuwa rafiki ya Dee pia.

In 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Vaite’s business suffered, forcing him to return to his rural home. When the lockdown was lifted, he resumed his work in Nairobi and reached out to Bahati for a job

Nilikuwa nafanya kazi hapa na pale alafu in 2020 Corona ikaingia... Ubber yangu iliharibika nikarudi ocha. Vile nchi ilifunguliwa nikarudi kuendelea na kazi. Nikakuwa napigia baha coz ndio mtu nilikuwa najua anaeza kuniokolea.

Diana used to shop for my family - Vaite

Vaite revealed that Bahati and Diana were instrumental in offering him a new opportunity when he needed it most.

During his time with the family, he grew close to them, especially because they treated him like part of their family. He recounted moments when Diana would include him in shopping trips and even pick items for his children.

Baha na Diana mahali mmenitoa, Mungu awabariki sana... Tumefanya nao kazi wakiwa wazuri sana kwangu. Tulikuwa tunaenda na Dee kufanya shopping, anafanya yake na anafanya yangu ananiambia Vaite pelekea watoto.

Why Vaite left the Bahatis

Addressing the question of why he left his job, Vaite explained that his decision was motivated by personal growth and the desire to create opportunities for others.

He emphasised the positive relationship he maintains with the family, dismissing rumours of bad blood.

I always say life is about climbing stairs. If you’re on the first floor, aim to get to the second floor. I didn’t leave Bahati with any ill feelings. My family is growing, and so is my mind. I felt it was time for someone else to take the position and grow as I did.

He dismissed naysayers who speak negatively about the family, affirming that they have always treated their employees with kindness and respect.

He cited Josephine, and another former employee Irene, who left the family, as an example of how the Bahatis empower their staff to achieve their goals.

When someone helps you grow and reach a certain level, don’t leave with bitterness. Don’t tarnish their name. I left so another driver could benefit and elevate themselves too....Nikipitia niskie unaongea mbaya juu yao tutapigana. Angalia watu wanaita Josephine, Irene, wamejengwa na nani? Na mii nimejengwa na nani? Bahati.