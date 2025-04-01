Avril's pregnancy to a bald Tokodi: Celeb posts fans ignored as April Fools’ jokes

April Fools’ Day is that one day in the year when people wake up suspicious of everything they see online—yet somehow, the internet still manages to catch them off guard.

From fake pregnancies to celebrity breakups, relocating announcements, and even dramatic makeovers, nothing is off-limits. And if there’s one thing Kenyan celebrities love, it’s going all out on this annual prank fest.

This year was no different, as some of your faves pulled off stunts that had fans shocked, confused, and even slightly concerned before realising—oh, it’s April 1st!

Terence and Milly Chebby’s ‘big move’

Terence Creative and his wife, Milly Chebby, had their online fans in their feelings when they announced that they were 'fully relocating' from Kenya.

In a serious message, they shared how tough the decision had been, thanking their fans for their support over the years.

"Finally relocating fully 🙁🙁it’s been a hard decision to make but finally we are happy to announce that we will be relocating in full from Kenya. To our online family, thanks for always holding us down. We look forward to creating more content this side,” they posted.

While some were quick to wish them well, others smelled a rat. Moving out of Kenya? Just like that? On April 1st? Of course, it was a joke!

Even through the couple had not clarified whether it was true or just a prank, most of their fans were convinced that they were simply playing along with the April Fools’ spirit.

Avril’s ‘pregnancy’ shocker

If you follow singer Avril, you may have been one of the many people who fell for her ultimate April Fools’ prank. The singer posted a picture of herself heavily pregnant with the caption, “Here we go.”

One photo showed just her stomach, while another revealed her full body—leaving fans speculating whether she was actually expecting.

The internet went wild with congratulatory messages, but before the excitement could settle, Avril dropped a video laughing at everyone who believed it.

Face reveal . It’s April!! My month!! Of course, I was going to start it with a bang!! Thank you for the heartfelt wishes . What a morning!!

She then clarified that it was all just an April Fools’ joke and that, with the current economy, having a baby was not exactly in her plans. Fans couldn’t help but laugh at how easily they had been tricked.

Carol Katrue’s ‘breakup’ drama

Carol Katrue and her partner Miracle Baby have been known for their music collaborations, but on April 1st, she announced that their last song together, Kwako Stoki, would also be their final project as a duo.

"Thanks for the support, Kwako Stoki was the last song we are doing together," she wrote.

If that wasn’t enough, she also 'revealed' that she had never actually been married to Miracle Baby and was set to introduce her 'real husband'.

Now, in any other situation, this would have been explosive gossip, but her fans weren’t buying it. The comment section was flooded with people calling her out, saying, 'April Fools’ is over, and accusing her of pulling a publicity stunt to push their new song.

Pascal Tokodi’s ‘bald look’

Actor Pascal Tokodi decided to take things to a whole new level, literally, by revealing a bald head!

He posted a picture of himself completely shaven, leaving fans confused and, for some, even heartbroken.

"New look! Bien Tokodi😄... Can't have @bienaimesol taking all the ladies," he joked, referring to Sauti Sol’s Bien, who has been rocking the bald look for years.

Fans didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. Was this real? Had he really shaved off all his hair? Some even started making memes about how Pascal had 'lost a bet' or had joined the league of bald men.

Whether it is a prank or a serious decision, one thing was clear, the internet wasn’t ready for a bald Pascal Tokodi.

Timeless Noel’s ‘wedding announcement’

Gospel singer and hype master Timeless Noel decided to make things interesting with a wedding poster. In big, bold letters, it read: Timeless Noel Weds Queen T!

Fans were quick to storm the comment section, but nobody was falling for it. “We know you too well, bruh,” one person commented.

Turns out, people were already too alert to be fooled by fake wedding announcements, especially on April 1st!

It’s just a prank, bro!

April Fools’ Day comes once a year, and every time, celebrities go above and beyond to pull off the wildest tricks.

At the end of the day, it’s all fun and games, and no one should take these pranks too seriously. After all, isn’t that the whole point of April 1st?