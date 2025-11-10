Media personality Oga Obinna has addressed a viral video clip where he appeared to fire his production manager during a live recording of his show.

Speaking on Episode 308 of the Mic Cheque Podcast, Obinna clarified that the statement was a heat-of-the-moment reaction born from frustration, and the manager was not really dismissed from his job.

The incident occurred while Obinna was hosting Gaucho as a guest.

The host explained that his frustration began when an unknown man walked onto the set while cameras were rolling.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Behind Gaucho on this couch, because the camera was on me, I see some dude just walks in and starts plugging his phone on the extension that is behind this seat," Obinna stated.

How Raila rescued ODM die-hard Gaucho from the world of gun robbery In a recent interview with YouTuber Vincent Mboya, Gaucho opened up about his humble beginnings, his journey to becoming Raila Odinga's ardent supporter, and the challenges he overcame along the way.The President of ODM's Bunge la Mwananchi, Calvince Okoth 'Gaucho'

He explained that the extension was sensitive, as it controlled the show's set lighting.

The sudden movement and intrusion by the stranger, whom he had never seen before, broke his concentration.

"So I'm talking in this camera, but I'm seeing movement over here... I'm like, Who is this? Bent over the extension, doing something."

ADVERTISEMENT

Obinna's agitation grew when he realised key members of his team were not at their posts to handle the breach.

"I'm like 'Yo Munez', Munez is not at his station. His station is at the door... to regulate, tell people Eh, we're shooting," Obinna said. "Then the next thing I think 'Where is my production manager?' Because this is the work of the production manager, to check the set... the production manager is not around."

Obinna noted that the production manager remained a no-show throughout the episode, finding out later what he had been up to.

"I still didn't see the guy (production manager) through the episode. He was around, but he was busy handling his own things that are not associated with the company."

Feeling that the responsibility of managing the set was falling on him as the host, Obinna got distracted and reacted emotionally, which was captured by the cameras.

ADVERTISEMENT

This led to the viral comment: "I was like 'Ok, I think my production manager is just fired because clearly we don't need you, so we either get someone better or since we're already flying without you...'"

Breakdown of Sh6.1 million awarded to Oga Obinna in defamation case Magistrate Edward Too ruled that the allegations were defamatory and that Radio Africa, as well as the show host, had failed to exercise due diligence.

"I didn't really mean he's fired"

However, Obinna clarified that the statement was not an actual termination.

"But I did not have that conversation with him after, not even during, that thing just passed. I just said it as a by-the-way. I didn't really mean he's fired," he explained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Media personality Oga Obinna

"I felt disappointed, I felt confused," Obinna explained his state of mind in the moment. "And when such things happen especially in the public eye, we have moments of misjudgment, and we are emotional beings, I'm a human being so I will react."

The intruding stranger would then turn out to be a guest of his guest, and the two would put their brief clash aside.