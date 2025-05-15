7 signs you’re caught in toxic fitness culture & how to break free

Fitness is meant to be a celebration of strength, movement, and health. However, in recent years, parts of the fitness industry have taken a not very interesting turn.

What was once about well-being has, in many cases, become a toxic space — full of pressure, unhealthy competition, unrealistic expectations, and harmful habits.

Toxic fitness culture refers to this unhealthy side of fitness, where the obsession with being "fit" often leads to more harm than good.

Here are seven key ways toxic fitness culture manifests, and why it’s time to shift the narrative.

1. Glorifying a single body type

Toxic fitness culture often promotes a narrow image of what a fit body should look like — lean, toned, with visible abs and minimal body fat.



This ideal is unrealistic for most people and is often shaped by genetics, lighting, posing, and digital editing.

For example, many Kenyan fitness enthusiasts idolise influencers and celebrities, whose body types are seen as the standard.

While such figures promote healthy habits, their physiques can unintentionally set an unrealistic benchmark.

The problem arises when people believe that health equals looking a certain way and feel like failures if they don’t match that image, even if they’re eating well, moving regularly, and feeling great.

Health comes in many shapes and sizes, and equating fitness solely with appearance undermines its deeper purpose.

2. Exercising as a punishment for eating

In toxic fitness culture, food is seen as something to be earned — and exercise becomes the punishment.

This belief often manifests as burning off calories after indulgent meals or doing double workouts to “make up” for rest days.

This approach creates a harmful cycle of guilt and shame, where food is no longer nourishment but a source of anxiety.

For instance, a young woman might eat a slice of cake at a birthday party and then feel compelled to jog 10km the next day to compensate.

Over time, this mentality fosters disordered eating patterns and a negative relationship with both food and movement. Exercise should be joyful, not a form of self-punishment.

3. Promoting overtraining and the ‘No days off’ mentality

Rest is an essential part of fitness, yet toxic fitness culture glorifies pushing beyond limits. Phrases like 'no pain, no gain' and 'no days off' are often used to validate overtraining, even when someone is injured or exhausted.

The truth is, rest is where growth happens. Muscles repair, hormones balance, and the nervous system recovers. Ignoring rest doesn’t make one stronger — it increases the risk of burnout and injury.

4. Fitness spaces that exclude and intimidate

Toxic fitness culture can make gyms feel unwelcoming — especially to beginners, older adults, or people living in bigger bodies. Many fear judgement for how they look or how little they can lift.

This exclusivity is reinforced by marketing that only showcases thin, muscular bodies or ultra-fit trainers. As a result, people who need movement the most are often pushed away from fitness spaces that should empower them.

In contrast, inclusive gyms and online communities that celebrate all body types are rising.

5. Normalising disordered eating in the name of 'clean eating'

Toxic fitness culture often pushes clean eating to the extreme — promoting rigid food rules, demonising carbs or fats, and labelling foods as bad or cheat meals.



This obsession can lead to an unhealthy fixation on eating only what is perceived as healthy.

What starts as a desire to eat well can become isolating and anxiety-inducing. Someone might avoid social events for fear of eating something off-plan, or feel deep guilt for consuming a slice of ugali or a chapati.

True health includes balance, flexibility, and joy — not fear around food.

6. Measuring progress by weight or appearance alone

In toxic fitness spaces, success is often measured solely by the scale, body fat percentage, or visible muscle definition.



This mindset ignores more meaningful markers of progress such as better sleep, improved energy, reduced stress, or the ability to do daily tasks with ease.

Shifting the focus to how one feels — not just how one looks — is key to sustainable fitness.

7. The Influence of social media comparison

Finally, social media has amplified toxic fitness culture by promoting curated and often unrealistic lifestyles.

Influencers post daily workouts, meal plans, and perfectly posed photos — all of which can make viewers feel inadequate.