Most married celebrities in Kenya begin their journey under the spotlight, enjoying a few years of shared fame and public adoration.

But a select few defy the odds, weathering years of intense scrutiny, balancing demanding careers, and enduring the relentless pressures that come with public life and marriage.

They endure the inevitable relationship storms, infidelity rumors, tabloid scrutiny, demanding schedules, and yet remain together, showcasing true resilience and commitment in an environment where many struggle to last.

Some couples show us that marriage goals are not just about Instagram-perfect moments but about mutual growth, respect, resilience, and authentic partnership.

Whether it is through creative collaboration, longevity, faith, or balancing ambition with nurturing, their relationships reflect the multiple dimensions of life lived together.

1. Nameless & Wahu married for 20 years

Nameless, whose real name is David Mathenge, is an award-winning singer-songwriter active since the early 2000s. He is celebrated as one of the pioneers of the Kenyan music industry.

In his early days in the career, Nameless topped charts in East Africa and went on to win two MTV-Africa awards in 2009, Best Male Artist award and Listener’s Choice award for his song 'Sunshine.'

Wahu Kagwi, also a musician, has built a successful solo career spanning over 20 years. With hits like 'Liar' and 'Sitishiki',before switching to gospel music in 2017.

As a couple, the two have flourished together for two decades, raising three daughters becoming industry’s power couple.

2. Rashid Abdalla & Loulou Hassan married for 15 years

Citizen TV's Rashid Abdalla and his wife Loulou Hassan are one of the most prominent news anchors in the country.

The two started together on Citizen TV on July 22, 2018, making the first time Kenyan media saw a couple co-anchor a news program, Nipashe Wikendi.

Rashid joined his wife after Kanze Dena had left for a new role as deputy state house spokesperson. The two are also producers and founders/CEO of Jiffy Pictures.

Married in 2009 after meeting at Radio Salaam, they also run a thriving production house which has been behind massive programs on Citizen TV such as 'Maria', 'Neema', 'Moyo' among others.

Their long-lived marriage balances media success with business savvy shows that these two are perfect marriage goals.

3. Bahati & Diana Marua together for 8 years

Singer Kevin Kioko Bahati started his gospel career in 2013 before crossing into secular music later on. He also vied to be a Member of Parliament for Mathare in 2022.

His wife, Diana Marua is a media personality turned YouTuber and rapper. They have been together since 2017 and held a traditional wedding (ruracio) in October 2017.

After significant gift-giving milestones, the two delayed their civil wedding, now set for October 28, 2025 . The two have openly discussed marital challenges, including tensions during their first year on their Netflix reality show, 'The Bahati's Empire'.

Their union is marked by flamboyant anniversary celebrations, with Bahati going far and beyond to express his love and admiration for Diana with expensive Cars and Mansions.

4. Julie Gichuru & Anthony Gichuru married for 22 years

Veteran journalist and media entrepreneur Julie Gichuru now works as an independent director at Acumen Communication Limited.

Although she stepped out of the news scene, she now actively runs Arimus Media as well as advocacy initiatives, Footprints Africa.

Her news program Sunday Live with Julie Gichuru launched in 2008 on Citizen TV became the news pioneer before leaving in 2018.

Julie has been married to businessman Anthony Gichuru since 2003 with Julie often highlighting respect, friendship, shared prayer, and support as the pillars of their marriage.

5. Waihiga Mwaura & Joyce Omondi married for 10 years

Waihiga Mwaura is a journalist and news anchor at BBC News Focus after transitioning from Citizen TV in 2023.

His wife Joyce Omondi is a gospel singer made a triumphant return to media in February 2025, co-hosting Rauka on Citizen TV alongside Ken the DJ.

After ten years of marriage, the two are very vocal of their support for one another and epitomises marriage goals.

Their relationship continues to be rooted in mutual support for each other’s careers and values. Although they keep much of their life private, they share celebrations and proud moments.

6. Abel Mutua & Judy Nyawira married for 15 years

Multi-talented comedian, actor, and scriptwriter and his wife Judy share a union based on supporting each other's career paths.

Abel, who is vocal about his wife Judy's support throughout the years together, has never shied to express his admiration for his wife.

The couple who share one daughter are considered couple goals by their fans since they may share a lot, they also do not overshare on their marriage.

Although Judy tends to avoid social media, she mostly has appeared alongside her husband at events, supporting him creatively and professionally.

7. Blessed Njugush & Celestine Ndinda married for 13 years

Another couple loved and considered a couple by their fans are Timothy Njuguna and Celestine Ndinda.

The comic duo who met at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), have been together since 2012 and have two sons.

The two frequently collaborate and support each other's careers, and recently worked together on 'Through Thick and Thin (TTNT)' live show, which went on to be a success.

They have built both family stability and shared digital content success that continue to make them one of the most loved couples.

8. Kabi & Milly wa Jesus married for 7 years

Known for their faith-based content on social media, Kabi and Milly share their Christian beliefs authentically with over 800,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Internet personality Kabi is also a preacher and an entrepreneur while Milly is a worship leader and motivational speaker. The two recently welcomed their third child together.

Despite a few public controversies, they remain open about forgiveness, accountability, and spiritual growth in marriage.

9. Talia Oyando & Ezekiel Onyango married for 15 years

Talia is a well-known TV and radio presenter; with over two decades in the industry, has been married to Ezekiel Onyango from 2010.

Although Talia is widely known for her expansive roles in radio and TV, not much is known about her husband who works more privately, reportedly in corporate and tech roles.

The two have kept a low profile but have maintained a consistent and respected partnership, raising their children away from the limelight.