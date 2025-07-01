Sarah Mtalii and Simon Kabu, the estranged founders of Bonfire Adventures, have recently captured public attention with their unexpected appearance together in Tanzania.

The video, shared on June 30, 2025, has since led to widespread speculation about whether they are back together romantically or if their interaction was purely business-related.

While this is not the first time the former couple has been seen together publicly, it is the first time they have gone on holiday together and posted about each other on social media.

Sarah, who now uses Mtalii as her surname, and Simon Kabu co‑founded Bonfire Adventures, one of the most prominent travel and tour companies.

Early this year, their relationship has been under scrutiny following Sarah’s public announcement that she would no longer use Simon’s surname, signaling a potential divorce.

She rebranded herself as Sarah Mtalii, meaning and shared her emotional journey, revealing she had mentally left the marriage back in 2022.

This period was marked by legal battles, including Simon winning a defamation case against Sarah in just June 2025, with the court imposing restrictions on her statements.

Additionally, a former nanny sued them for damages in February 2025, highlighting further personal and legal complexities

Business Trip Mixed With Pleasure

Following Bonfire Adventures winning Kenya’s Leading Tours and Travel Agency 2025 at the World Travel Awards, the two are seen on a yacht in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

This has generated significant buzz on social media, with reactions ranging from hope for reconciliation to skepticism about their intentions.

A video shared by Simon on his Facebook account, showed him dancing together on a yacht, mimicking the viral 'Wa Wa Wa in the World' dance while Sarah watches. In another clip, the two are seen dancing together.

This event was part of a celebration of their professional success, with an X post from Bonfire Safaris confirming their attendance at the awards and a subsequent welcome back, suggesting a team-oriented trip.

Given the context, it seems likely that their presence in Tanzania was primarily business-related, centered around the awards ceremony and celebrating Bonfire Adventures’ success.

Their recent legal battles and Sarah’s public distancing, however, lean toward the interpretation that this was more business than personal, though the ambiguity persists without direct confirmation.

