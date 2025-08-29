Bruce Willis’ wife on decision to move him into separate home amid illness

Hollywood legend Bruce Willis, best known for his roles in 'Die Hard' and 'Pulp Fiction', is now living apart from his wife and children as he battles frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

The 70-year-old retired actor has moved into a separate home where he receives specialised round-the-clock care, a decision his wife, Emma Heming Willis, described as one of the most painful she has ever made.

Emma revealed that the arrangement was made with their daughters, Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, in mind. She explained that the one-storey house near their family home was chosen to create stability for the children while ensuring Bruce’s needs are fully met.

This was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, but I knew, first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters. He would want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs.

The new residence provides a calmer, safer environment, better suited for his care team and the daily realities of his condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bruce Willis

The reality of frontotemporal dementia

The Willis family first announced in 2022 that Bruce was retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impairs communication.

In 2023, doctors updated the diagnosis to FTD, a degenerative brain disease that affects behaviour, communication, and eventually motor function.

Emma explained that although Bruce remains physically mobile, his cognitive decline has affected memory and communication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loud noises would upset him, and in those early stages I found myself isolating us as a family. I stopped hosting playdates and sleepovers because I worried that other people would not understand.

FTD is known for its emotional and behavioural effects, often striking earlier than Alzheimer’s. For Bruce and his family, it has meant adapting to a completely new way of life.

The move into a dedicated home allows Bruce to live in an environment tailored to his medical and personal needs. For Emma, the choice reflects a balance between caring for her husband and protecting her children’s everyday life.

Bruce Willis

The home offers peace and predictability for Bruce, where his professional care team can manage his condition without unsettling the children’s routines. It also enables the family to spend quality time together without the stress of day-to-day caregiving overwhelming their bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even though they no longer live under the same roof, Emma emphasised that the family remains united. She and their daughters visit Bruce daily, often sharing breakfast or dinner with him.



His ex-wife Demi Moore and their adult daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, are also frequent visitors.

“When we go over, either we are outside, or we are watching a movie. It is really about being there, spending time, and connecting with Bruce,” Emma shared.

She added that Bruce still responds warmly to the presence of loved ones. “He lights up when his family is with him. I find comfort in the little things – his laugh, a twinkle in his eye, or even a small smirk. Those are the moments that matter.”

Retired actor Bruce Willis

She has been open about the importance of cherishing small, meaningful moments. By building routines and embracing family traditions, the children are able to experience their father’s presence in ways that bring them comfort and stability.