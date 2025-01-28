Car dealer Khalif Kairo’s legal woes deepen after rearrest

City-based car dealer Joseph Kairo Wambui, popularly known as Khalif Kairo, was rearrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) shortly after attending a court session on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

Kairo appeared before Milimani Chief Magistrate Lucas Onyina for the mention of one of his numerous fraud cases.



The businessman, through his lawyer Davidson Makau, requested the release of his passport to facilitate his travel to the United States for a seven-day fundraiser.

The prosecution opposed the application, arguing that Kairo must first provide detailed information regarding his travel plans, including the intended departure date, before the court could make a decision.

In response, Magistrate Onyina directed that the matter be mentioned again on January 31 to allow Kairo time to submit documents supporting his request.

Arrest outside the court

Moments after exiting the courtroom, Kairo was intercepted by detectives, placed in a police vehicle, and driven to an undisclosed location.

While the exact reason for his rearrest was not immediately clear, it is alleged that it was linked to complaints about his alleged failure to honour agreements with clients.

Kairo defends himself

In his defence, Kairo attributed the ongoing struggles in his business to external challenges and limited access to capital, rather than malicious intent.

We are struggling with vehicle deliveries not because we ‘stole’ money but it’s a combination of many factors, including external sabotage, aggressive growth, and limited access to capital. It does happen to a lot of start-ups, but I am confident we have found a solution.

The car dealer also pointed out the stiff competition in the automotive industry, emphasising that many of his competitors benefit from substantial financial backing.

We are competing with companies funded by VCs, others by proceeds of illicit money, and others owned by people who have been in the industry for decades. Despite those odds, we still made it here. I believe with the right funding and support, we can do even better.

Fraud allegations

Kairo is facing multiple charges for allegedly failing to deliver vehicles to clients despite receiving full payment.

Complaints have continued to mount as disgruntled customers accuse him of breach of trust and failure to fulfil contractual obligations.