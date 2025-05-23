Daddy Owen breaks celebrity parenting trend with different view on fame

Award-winning gospel singer Daddy Owen is taking a markedly different approach in how he is raising his children.



Speaking with Cheptoek Boyo on Buzz Central, the artiste opened up about his decision to keep his children away from the spotlight, citing the pressures and potential emotional toll that fame can exert on young minds.

Daddy Owen did not mince his words when asked about why he has chosen to maintain his children's privacy.



“Like I said, fame is a monster,” he remarked during a recent conversation, highlighting how fame—while appealing to many—can have a darker, more challenging side, especially for children who did not choose to be in the public eye.

Drawing comparisons with the families of religious leaders, he noted that undue expectations are often placed on the children of prominent figures.



“I always relate to pastor's kids. They judge me on a different level,” he explained. “My reason for bringing this up is because it's the pastor who has been called, not his children. But the judgment mostly happens on the kids.”

Daddy Owen emphasised that being born into a famous family does not automatically equate to adopting the beliefs or paths of the parents.

“Just because I’m called and I’m born again, it doesn’t mean that even my children will be born born-again,” he stated.

The burden of online exposure

The singer also expressed concern about the psychological impact that fame and social media exposure can have on children, especially when they are still developing a sense of identity.



“I find it hard to put my kids on social media because it’s like you're choosing for them who they should become,” he said.

He explained that this kind of exposure can create unnecessary pressure for children to meet societal expectations.

In a way, you’re pushing an agenda or you’re putting pressure on them. Can you imagine you make your child become so famous and then maybe in school they’re not performing well? Whether they like it or not, that thing will affect them mentally.

READ ALSO: Daddy Owen finally confirms nature of his relationship with Charlene Ruto

Citing the sometimes cruel nature of childhood peer interactions, Daddy Owen added, “You know kids are brutal. Your fellow classmates are merciless.”

Letting children choose their path

Daddy Owen believes that every child should be given the freedom to chart their own path without undue influence or public scrutiny.

“My kids will always pick what they want to become. It’s not a matter of me imposing,” he said.

Instead, he sees his role as a supportive parent who nurtures his children's talents and passions.

I’ll just support whatever I feel like they’re talented on, or they love doing, or they desire, or they have passion for. I’ll just enhance it.

For him, imposing fame or pushing them into the limelight simply because he is a celebrity is not only unfair but potentially damaging.

A choice he made for himself, not for them

Reflecting on his own career, Daddy Owen acknowledged that fame was a conscious decision he made as an adult.

For me, I chose to become a celebrity. I had an opportunity to work in an office, but I chose to become a celebrity.

He stressed that this was a path he willingly embraced , but it is not one his children asked for. “For them, they didn’t choose to become celebrities. It’s really hard for them growing up and then finding out they’re just celebrities.”