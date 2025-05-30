Two years after stepping away from the media spotlight, former NTV investigative journalist Dennis Okari has taken on a fresh challenge in the forex world.

Okari has been appointed the Official Partner for Africa by FundedNext, a proprietary trading firm, and will now be based in South Africa for this new role.

The award-winning journalist shared the announcement with his followers on his official X page, writing:

The Announcement! I’m excited to announce that I’ve officially joined Funded Next as their Official Partner - Africa Region. I’m in South Africa, and we’re building something powerful for Africans.

FundedNext Africa also welcomed Okari via a post on their Instagram page:

Proud to have @DennisOkari onboard, our voice in Africa. The start of something impactful, with Africa’s vibrant trading community!

Okari brings with him two decades of experience in Kenyan and international journalism, having worked at prominent media houses including Standard Group, Radio Africa Group, BBC News, and most recently, NTV Kenya.

At NTV, he served as the Special Projects Investigations Editor until January 2023.

His exit marked the end of an illustrious eight-year tenure at Nation Media Group, during which he established himself as a respected and hard-hitting journalist.

Shift to finance and forex

Following his departure from mainstream media, Okari made a decisive shift into finance, specifically forex trading and mentorship.

In December 2022, he publicly announced his resignation from NTV Kenya and, shortly after, began pursuing forex trading full-time.

By October 2024, he had already partnered with Exness, a brokerage firm, as a professional trader and mentor.

From journalism to prop trading

Okari’s recent appointment marks a deeper transition into the world of proprietary (prop) trading.

Unlike traditional broker-dealer models, prop trading involves firms using their own capital to make trades and earn profits, rather than handling funds on behalf of clients.

Why Okari’s appointment matters

The African trading ecosystem is undergoing a period of rapid expansion, driven by widespread smartphone usage, increased fintech adoption, and a surge in financial literacy initiatives.